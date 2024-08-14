Jamaica: 8 killed in mass shooting, Holness warns criminals 'Meet a Judge or Meet Your Maker'

Jamaica: In a tragic incident on Cherry Tree Lane, Clarendon, Jamaica, eight lives were brutally taken while 11 others got severely injured. Prime Minister Andrew Holness has called the incident an act of terror, linking it to the criminals overseas and to the ones who are presently incarcerated on the island.



The incident, which shocked the entire island, is being regarded as the most brutal recorded this year in Jamaica.



An arrest was also made by police officials who held four men with a firearm in Cherry Tree Lane, Clarendon, where eight people were killed on Sunday night.



According to the information, a seven-year-old is among the ones who died during this mass shooting, while a one-year-old and nine-month-old are among the ones who got injured.



Following this brutal incident, the Jamaica Constabulary Force launched a high-level investigation into the murder and shootings of several persons in Cherry Tree Lane.



Not only this but PM Holness has also pledged that no stone will be left unturned to find all the suspects involved in this mass shooting. He also visited the area on Tuesday and consoled Debbie-Ann Hamilton-Francis, who lost three family members in the incident. Simone Carry, who lost her son Jermaine Boothe, was also present for the Prime Minister's arrival.



During this meeting, one of the police officials was also seen breaking into tears after seeing the situation of Hamilton-Francis.



The Prime Minister, who was speaking during a press conference, said that the government knows that people overseas are involved and connected in this matter. "We know that individuals who are incarcerated presently have connections in the incident. We know that several gangs are involved and connected to the matter," he added.



Holness continued to say that he wants the criminals who are involved in this to take his words very seriously and stated, "I am personally looking on all areas of the organization to ensure that all the resources necessary from the state, whether it is the financing, whether it is the international cooperation, whether it is legislative support, will be made available to the security forces to pursue this relentlessly."





Prime Minister Andrew Holness warned the criminals by directly quoting, "They must either meet a judge or meet their maker, whichever they choose."



The reports mention that the attack was carried out by men who were armed with high-powered rifles aboard a white-coloured motor car. At 8:45 pm on Sunday, they disrupted birthday celebrations, which were being held by a 31-year-old for her boyfriend. The men opened fire at the group of killing, killing four on the spot, while three others died on arrival at the hospital.



The armed men then drove their car in the direction of the May Pen bypass and stopped at another gathering, where they again started shooting, killing one on the spot.



The incident, PM Holness said, was carried out with the motive of spreading terror among the citizens of Jamaica, and he noted that he won't let this happen.

Meanwhile, the Clarendon Police has also deployed several units to secure Cherry Tree Lane in Four Paths in its environs to make sure the safety of its residents.



They are being assisted by members of the Jamaica Defence Force as the government and officials seek to maintain order during this difficult time.