Brazilian tourist dies after falling into 1600ft deep active volcano in Indonesia

Rescuers reported hearing screams for help on Saturday, June 21, 2025, but extreme terrain and dense fog hindered efforts to reach the tourist.

Indonesia: A Brazilian tourist named Juliana Marins who fell while hiking near the crater of an active volcano in Indonesia has been found dead. According to the information, the tourist survived the initial fall from a cliff during an early morning group hike along a steep trail on Mount Rinjani, Indonesia's second highest volcano.

Reportedly, the rescuers reported hearing her screams for help on Saturday, June 21, 2025, however the efforts to reach the 26-year-old over the following days remained unsuccessful by the extreme terrain and foggy weather.

It is reported that after a complex rescue operation, teams finally reached her dead body earlier on Tuesday morning following which she was officially declared dead. The rescue efforts involved 50 people, and it went on for four days, but the young girl was not rescued on time.

Following the incident, netizens are blaming her guide and saying that she was left to die after she fell over 1600 feet into the volcano.

Reports claim that Marins had been travelling alone through Southeast Asia since February and she was part of a group of tourists when the incident took place. While climbing, the young girl said that she felt tired and asked to stay behind to rest.

After some time, the group noticed her missing and the group guide returned to look for her but was unable to do so. Witnesses further reported that they heard screams from inside the crater and during the first hours, the rescuers managed to spot her deep down and also heard her cries for assistance, indicating that Juliana initially survived the fall.

Soon after a report was made, authorities deployed a large rescue operation which lasted four days, but the uneven ground coupled with dense fog and low temperatures complicated the entire rescue efforts.

On Tuesday, the rescuers finally reached the area where Juliana was trapped around 500 meters deep however, she had already died.

The case which has sent shockwaves across Indonesia and Brazil is now being investigated by local authorities as it is being reported that the young woman may have been left behind without any assistance, leading to her death.