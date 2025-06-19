Thursday, 19th June 2025
Savanna Dyer Murder: Man who confessed to murder sent to St Ann’s Psychiatric amid suicide attempts

After his arrest, the man acted strangely, talked about suicide, and even tried to end his life, so he was sent to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two brothers from Quarry Street, East Port of Spain, Trinidad, have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of 20-year-old Savanna Dyer. It is reported that one of the suspects, 23-year-old Kibwe Wells, recorded a video confession before his arrest.  

In the viral video, the suspect is seen saying, “This is a confession video, I killed Savanna Dyer. She mash up my relationship.”  

Even after his arrest, Wells was showing erratic behaviour and was saying continuously that he would commit suicide and even attempted to take his own life, which pushed the authorities to transfer him to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation. 

On the other hand, his brother, Sheldon Wells, who used to live with him, remains in police custody only.  

According to the information, the arrests were made during coordinated police operations between Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday earlier this week after Wells’ confession video went viral on social media.  

Dyer’s dead body was found on the morning of Saturday, June 14, near the Praedial Larceny Unit’s office in Carlsen Field. The girl had suffered visible head injuries and investigators believed that she may have been killed elsewhere before being dumped at the remote site.  

The CCTV footage from a nearby property shows the victim on the night of Friday leaving the R&R Bar in Barataria where she had been liming with her friends. She left her sweater and handbag inside and reportedly told a friend that she would pick her stuff later.  

The footage shows her walking towards a black coloured sedan, speaking briefly with the occupants at the window before entering the car. Reportedly, that was the last time she was seen alive.  

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident and are expected to lay formal charges soon against the brothers. 

Monica Walker

