Trinidad: Man poses as teacher, traps students and solicits sex acts at Santa Rose Primary

The incident occurred on the morning of Monday, June 2, 2025, when an unidentified male entered the school premises before classes started.

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking incident from the Santa Rosa Government Primary School in Trinidad has come to light in which an adult male enters the school premises, only to trap the students inside and soliciting sexual acts from them in exchange for money.

According to the information, the incident took place on the morning of Monday, June 2, 2025, when an unidentified male entered the school premises before the classes began. He reportedly approached a classroom and falsely identified himself as a substitute teacher following which he claimed that he had been sent to replace classroom furniture.

Following this, the suspect asked volunteers to assist him and several children got up from their seats and eagerly offered to help as they were unaware that he was an intruder.

The man then led the students to the storeroom and claimed that the furniture was inside. Upon entering, he locked the door and trapped the students inside before allegedly asking for sexual acts from the children, offering money in exchange. The students got terrified and began to scream for assistance.

Hearing the noise, students outside the store room tried to open the door but remained unsuccessful however a teacher who had arrived early was alerted by the noise and rushed to intervene.

She instantly called for an MTS officer and alerted the police before calling out the suspect to come out saying that police is on its way.

The suspect then forced the door open and assaulted the teacher by pushing her to the ground and escaped the compound by scaling a fence. The principal of the school was also informed, and it was indicated that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service would follow up an investigation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education confirmed the development and assured that investigations are ongoing. The Ministry noted that preliminary investigations disclosed that the man was seen traversing several areas of the school building.