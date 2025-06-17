Trinidad: Two women found brutally killed in Carlsen Field weeks apart

While the latest victim 20 year old Savanna Dyer was found on June 14, the first victim 30 year old Odelle Lalman Baptiste was found on April 19 at the same location in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, police found two women brutally murdered in Carlsen Field, Trinidad in separate but equally disturbing incidents in less than two months apart. According to the information, both of them were found in isolated areas not far from each other.

Reportedly, 20-year-old Savanna Dyer, a resident of Temple Street, St Lucien Road Diego Martin was found dead on the roadside near the Praedial Larceny Unit’s office in Trinidad on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Police said that the female had visible injuries to the side of her head, and she was semi-nude when her body was found.

As of now, the circumstances surrounding her killing remains unclear with police reporting that investigations are ongoing. She was found dead by a motorist just hours after she made a social media post in which she is seen having a night out with her friends.

The victim’s mother called the killer a ‘monster’ and said that he has cut the family’s joy and she was the bubbly one in the family, and he stole that from them. The grieving mother added that the killer stole her best friend from her.

On the other hand, Odelle Lalman Baptiste, who is a 30-year-old nurse with the Southwest Regional Health Authority was found dead in nearby bushes on Saturday, April 19, 2025, hours after she was allegedly kidnapped by gunmen while with her husband.

It is reported that this woman died from a gunshot wound to the head and police later intercepted the getaway vehicle which further sparked a deadly shootout that left one suspect dead. The second suspect still remains at large.

Police are actively pursuing multiple leads and have vowed justice. Following these incidents, ACP Wayne Mystar revealed the police service’s plans to intensify its presence in central Trinidad.

He said that the plan to increase the presence in central is just one aspect of attempting to curb the crime situation. Mystar said, justice would be served as police actions will intensify.