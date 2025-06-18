EXCLUSIVE: ‘I Killed Savanna Dyer’ - Man arrested after shocking online confession in Trinidad

Savanna Dyer's body was found in a field in the vicinity of the Praedial Larceny Unit at Carlsen Field on Saturday 14th June 2025 following which a manhunt was launched to arrest the suspects

Trinidad and Tobago: In a significant development, the police officials in Trinidad and Tobago have arrested a male suspect from East Port of Spain on Monday night for the murder of 20-year-old Savanna Dyer, whose dead body was found dumped in Carlsen Field over the weekend.

According to the information, the man was caught at his Quarry Street, East Dry River home by a combined team of officers on Monday evening, June 16, 2025. The arrest was made after the man Kibwe Wells went online and confessed to the killing of the young girl.

Police said the suspect was arrested before he could attempt suicide after confessing to Savanna's murder online. He, along with his brother, both residents of Quarry Street, have been arrested for the gruesome murder.

“This is a confession video, I killed Savanna Dyer. She mashes up my relationship,” said Kibwe Wells in the video he posted. Unconfirmed reports alleged that Kibwe and Dyer were involved romantically, however it is believed Kibwe's child mother had found out, leading to them breaking up.

In the TikTok video which Wells posted he can also be heard apologising to the mother of his child 'Tammy'. He also stated his intentions of ending his own life and that Dyer had got what she deserved for breaking up his relationship.

Reportedly, Wells along with his brother, had picked up the victim in a black coloured sedan from a party at R&R Bar in Barataria, where she had been liming with friends. The suspects got to know about this after the victim posted a video of herself having a night out with her friends and she was seen in the back seat of a moving car.

It is being believed that the suspects killed her soon after and dumped her body near the Praedial Larceny Unit’s office in Carlsen Field.

20-year-old Savanna Dyer found dead in Carlsen Field

The dead body of 20-year-old was found on the roadside near the Praedial Larceny Unit’s office in Carlsen Field on Saturday, June 14, 2025. It is reported that the victim had visible injuries to the side of her head and investigators have not yet confirmed a motive, but they are saying that leads are being pursued actively.

It was further reported that Dyer’s autopsy is expected to be done today or tomorrow at the Forensic Science Centre in St James in order to determine the actual cause of her death.

Her killing came just week after another recent tragedy in the same area in which Odelle Lalman Baptiste, a 30-year-old nurse, was found murdered in nearby bushes on April 19, 2025, just hours after she was allegedly kidnapped by gunmen. The female died from a gunshot injury to his head.

Later, the police intercepted the vehicle of the suspect, and a shootout took place during which one of them died while another escaped and still remains on the run.

Carlsen Field, now the site of two brutal murders of women in less than two months, is under intense scrutiny by law enforcement, said the police authorities. The authorities are planning to increase security in the area in an attempt to curb the increasing crime incidents.