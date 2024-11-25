Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC) kicks off as fleet sets sail on epic 2,700-mile journey to Saint Lucia

To mark this occasion in Saint Lucia, several vessels sailed from the port of Castries Harbour to Pigeon Island in a commemorative event.

Saint Lucia: The highly anticipated 2024 Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC) has officially begun with the fleet departing from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The rally Las Palmas de Gran Canaria featured of total of 850 skippers from across 38 nations aboard 141 vessels, all of which are making their way to the finish line at IGY Rodney Bay Marine.

Additionally, another four vessels were delayed because of technical issues and they are expected to join the journey in the coming days.

Saint Lucia was represented in Las Palmas by Thomas Leonce, Board Director and Head of the Marketing Committee at the SLTA and Denise Mauricette, Maritime Tourism Officer.

Before the official start of the event, the officials updated that the docks were getting busy with last minutes chores and checks including getting a good breakfast and having a shoreside shower.

The forecast at that time was light winds with a low swell, and the crews having plenty of time before they start to leave the docks around 11:00. The first start was 12:30 (Multihulls and Open), then 12:45 (IRC Racing), 13:00 (Cruising).

The boats have set sail on an epic 2700 mil journey across the Atlantic and will stay in the sea for over two weeks before reaching the final destination in Saint Lucia.

The island nation has served as the proud Caribbean home of the ARC since 1990 now and this year it will be celebrating its 39th anniversary.

Notably, this annual transatlantic sailing competition for racer and cruiser yachts started in 1986 and every year it begins at the end of November in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and concludes at the IGY Marina, Rodney Bay in Saint Lucia during early December.

This event is the largest transoceanic sailing event in the world and regularly attracts more than 200 yachts. Not only this, but a number of activities and cultural events are planned for the visiting yachtsmen taking place at the IGY Marina and also in the town of Gros Islet.