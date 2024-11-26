Antigua and Barbuda revives LIAT as ‘LIAT 2020,’ expanding caribbean connectivity

Since its revival, the airline has been touching new milestones with launching flights to over ten destinations in less than four months of returning to skies.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda earlier this year embraced the responsibility to restructure and revive the regional airline LIAT.

The airline which earlier went by the name LIAT 1974 Ltd had to shut down its operations following major financial challenges in January 2024.

Following its shut down, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that his government has a vision of returning the airline to the regional skies and they did so within a few months, reviving the airline and coming back with a new name ‘LIAT 2020’.

Browne has now heralded the new era of LIAT 2020 and this regional airline is designed to boost air travel across the Caribbean. The air carrier marked a significant milestone recently with its inaugural flight to Guyana on November 19 that was a key move in its strategic expansion.

Speaking at the launch event of the inaugural flight, PM Browne assured the public that LIAT 2020 is not just a continuation of the former Liat 1974 but a far more robust and well capitalized entity.

Browne, who was among a number of dignitaries that marked the occasion, said that late 2020 is a far stronger and better capitalised airline than its predecessor, which went bankrupt in January this year.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Public Works Minister Bishop Juan A Edghill spoke of the significance of Liat's 2020 arrival in Guyana. He said that Guyana's aviation sector has experienced substantial growth since 2020, driven by both strategic investments in infrastructure and the country's growing economic importance on the global stage.

“Your chances of Destination Guyana and participation in traffic out of Guyana will only lend to your profitability. So we ask for reciprocal treatment by ensuring that Guyanese are well served. We look forward for the engagement of those who are interested in being engaged with being employed, and we add to that blend of hospitality that is second to none in the Caribbean,” he outlined.

This new route aimed at not only enhancing travel options for passengers but also fosters economic growth and tourism opportunities in both Guyana as well as Antigua and Barbuda.

As the aircraft touched down in Guyana, it was greeted with a water welcome, marking a new chapter in Caribbean aviation history.

Notably, LIAT 2020 launched its operations on August 6, 2024, with a fleet of seven aircraft and offering a limited schedule of three flights per week between Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia and Barbados.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, checking in for LIAT 2020's inaugural flight to St Lucia. Now the airline has expanded its operations by adding another Embraer E145 aircraft which took the ERJ145 fleet's count to three and total aircraft count to six.

At present, the government has revealed plans that the country may eventually become the majority owner of the airline as right now Air Peace Caribbean holds a 70 percent stake, leaving Antigua and Barbuda with just 30 percent of stakes.

With this new vision, the government to set to make LIAT 2020 a major airline in the Caribbean, making it the top choice for travellers.

LIAT 2020 is a joint venture between Air Peace Caribbean and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.