Murder 88 in Bahamas: 29-Year-Old gunned down in Pinewood Gardens

Bahamas: A man in his 20s was gunned down in cold blood on Sunday evening in the Bahamas, marking the 88th murder in the country for 2024. The police officials reported that the victim was ambushed by gunmen who occupied a stolen vehicle that was later found abandoned off Soldier Road.



The incident took place around 9 am in the Pinewood Gardens area and the officials have identified the victim as 29 year old Caden.



The Officer in Charge of the East Street South Police Station Chief Superintendent Christopher Minus confirmed that the victim is known to police, but is not currently out on bail for any offense.



While police said that they have no specific leads in this investigation, authorities confirmed that the witnesses at the scene of the crime revealed that the culprits escaped in a black Kia vehicle, which sped off in an easterly direction on Sequoia Street after the crime unfolded.



The officials also reported that they received reports of gunshots being discharged in the area of Sequoia Street, following which the units rushed to the area only to find the lifeless body of a male. The body was checked, and that unit pronounced the body lifeless.



While asking for assistance, Minus said, "We are appealing to members of the public that have, if they have any information as it relates to this matter, to contact 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328 Tips."



This incident pushed the country's murder count to 88 for the year, renewing concerns from members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force who say they are doing their best to stay ahead in the fight against crime.



However, Assistant Commissioner Roberto Goodman said that officials would like to see more buy-in from local communities.



He outlined, "My message to those persons out there who continue, continue to use a firearm in the commission of these offenses who continue to rip our streets with the police. We have some things and some strategies in place leading to Christmas."



He further appealed to the general public not to engage in violence, and it is time that everyone needs to get closer to god.