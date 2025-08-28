Trinidad: Police shoot gang in Cunupia, one injured, Dominican Republic national dead, authorities silent

Police kept the incident under wraps after a deadly gang shootout in Cunupia led to a car crashing into the Caroni Police Station, leaving one dead and another injured.

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking incident unfolded in Cunupia at around 9:30 pm on Thursday last week when the Caroni police shot a gang, resulting in leaving one woman injured and a Dominican Republic national dead, to which the police kept quiet.

According to the reports released a week later by Trinidad and Tobago Police, a white coloured Toyota NZE, riddled with bullets directly crashed at the police station through the gates on August 21. The officers were shaken by the sudden crash, thinking it was an attack and rushed to the charge room to save himself.

After coordinating with the Canine Unit, a team present in the station rushed to assist the injured persons to the Mt. Hope Hospital.

The statement released by Mt. Hope Hospital stated that the 27-year-old Dominican Republic national, identified as Miguel Valquez Carmen who was inside the car at that time died around 3:00 am on Friday. The woman remains hospitalised and is undergoing treatment, while the extent of her injuries is not clear yet.

The investigators of the incident claimed that Warrenville, Cunupia is believed to be the site where the gunfight happened between the police and the gang as some spent shells have been collected from there.

The sources present at the scene also claimed that despite the dramatic nature of the incident, the authorities tried to keep the details from the public and media, possibly due to embarrassment of their act.

Some witnesses also saw the car parked in the police station which was used in the gun battle.

The senior authorities of Trinidad and Tobago police are currently investigating the matter related to the gang shoot out and also trying to know about the circumstances of the incident.

Also the officials have urged the people to inform if they encounter any of the related incidents.

The locals are expressing outrage at how the police can keep such important information hidden from the society. Also few netizens are accusing the police that they can not handle anything without causing chaos.