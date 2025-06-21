Trinidad: 4-year-old left unresponsive after nurse gives wrong medication at Mt Hope hospital

The child's father said the tablet was mistakenly given to his son and was actually intended to help calm a mentally unstable student.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 4-year-old boy in Trinidad is left unresponsive and in distress after a nurse gave wrong medication to him while he was admitted in the Mt Hope Hospital. The incident which took place on Friday morning has left the parents in trouble who are seeking answers in the same matter.

The father of the child claimed that the tablet mistakenly given to his son was intended for a mentally unstable child to help calm them down.

According to the information, the child was admitted to the hospital on Monday, June 16, 2025, for what was believed to be an infection in kidney. Doctors reportedly told the family that his blood pressure as well as potassium levels were elevated and that they were working to stabilise his condition with medicines.

The father recalled that the medical staff told him that if the prescribed medicine did not work out then they will change it the following day.

However, just after 5 am on Friday, a nurse came to him and allegedly handed over a tablet to the father and asked him to give it to his don. A few minutes later, the same nurse allegedly rushed back into the room, asking for the tablet and shouting, “Where is the tablet? I gave you the wrong one. Look, the right one is here.”

But the father said that by then, the child has already taken the first pill to which the father got concerned and asked her, “Would anything happen to him?” and the nurse reportedly replied, “I hope not,” with a smile and then walked off.

The father continued to say that the nurse left the correct tablet behind without telling whether it should be given to the child or not and then the father decided not to administer it, saying, “I just gave him a tablet, I won’t give him another.”

Minutes later, he said the nurse returned and urgently asked, “Where’s the tablet? Don’t give it to him yet.” The father left the hospital shortly after to report for work but said his son’s condition worsened.

“My son is lying down, he cannot move, he’s not talking. His mouth is wide open, and his eyes are rolling back in his head,” he said. He added that it was only after he asked the hospital staff to do something as the child seemed off that the medical staff began administering IV fluids in an attempt to flush the medication out of his system.