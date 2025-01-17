Trinidad Authorities Clarify: HMPV Is Not a New Virus Despite Local Lab's First Case Claim

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh acknowledged the presence of the virus in the country but reassured that no confirmed cases had been reported.

The authorities in Trinidad and Tobago have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus after a local lab claimed that the country has recorded its first case. The private laboratory in the east reportedly discovered that one of its patients tested positive for the virus in November 2024.

However, on Sunday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed that the virus was in the country but added that there were no known confirmed cases. He clearly stated that HMPV (human metapneumovirus) is not new to the world, including the region of the Americas and Trinidad and Tobago and has been detected globally as early as 2001.

The statement was made by Minister Deyalsingh on Sunday during the launch of the mass vaccination drive at Queen’s Park Savannah. He noted that therefore, a case in November 2024 cannot be called as a ‘first case’ of this virus.

The Health Minister also said that there were 34 cases of HMPV reported in Trinidad and Tobago between 2019 and 2024 with the highest number of 12 being confirmed in 2019, but, none of the cases were severe and there has been no case of death related to the same in the island nation.

According to the World Health Organisation, HMPV is one of the viruses that cause the common cold (upper respiratory infection). It usually makes people only mildly sick, but it can make some people very ill.

A surge in HMPV in China has raised fears of another Covid-like pandemic. However, health experts have since said that the virus is not like Covid and has been around for many years.

No Reason for Red Alarm: Health Experts

Experts are also saying that all the noise on social media regarding the virus being a global threat is unnecessary and there is no reason for red alarm. It is being said that the COVID-19 virus has spread a wave of fear across the globe, which is why the sudden surge in the cases of HMPV made everyone think that this is also as dangerous as COVID.

However, the health experts argue that the sharp rise in acute respiratory diseases is not unusual during this time of the year as children and elderly become more prone to catching flu easily and the overall number of cases of HMPV in 2024 would be less than that in 2023. This again confirms that the virus is not too strong that an alert should be out for the same.

Moreover, a 2021 report says that 3 to 10 percent of hospital admissions and 1 percent of acute lower respiratory infection-related deaths in children under the age of 5 were attributed to HMPV in 2018. The study also said that the children younger than six months, particularly those in lower middle-income nations were at high risk of death caused by this virus.

The sudden detection of a large number of HMPV cases in China is due to the heightened surveillance and testing following fears related to the corona virus.