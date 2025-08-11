Antigua PM Gaston Browne drops AI-assisted reggae single ‘Gassy Dread Reggae’

Antigua and Barbuda: A song by Prime Minister Gaston Browne is catching the Caribbean headlines after Prime Minister Browne took to Facebook on 11 August to announce his debut single, which was written and curated by himself with the assistance of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Jus Bus.

The 58-year-old Prime Minister has once again made headlines for his unconventional lifestyle that earned him the name Gassy Dread by locals which he used as the title to his new single ‘Gassy Dread Reggae’.

Browne took to Facebook to announce the development and said, “Gassy Dread Reggae, Written by Gassy Dread & ChatGPT, Music generated by AI & Jus Bus, Voice AI generated, Produced by - Gassy Dread, Congo, Bongo, I.”

The news was accompanied with heart emojis and a link to the new single that once opened gave three tracks of the ‘Gassy Dread’ single. Gassy Dread (Main), Gassy Dread (Instrumental) as well as Natty Dread (Main).

The song premiered just a few hours ago on the 'Jus Bus Disco' streaming platform, following the Prime Minister's announcement on Sunday, August 10, that it would be released soon.

The song as a whole highlights the Minister's achievements for the people of Antigua and Barbuda, as well as his message of truth and love, reflecting his journey from humble beginnings, as he puts it, 'from the ghetto to the mountainside'.

The song by Prime Minister Gaston Browne has sparked a mixed reaction from Caribbean citizens, with some expressing shock and others offering support. Comments under his post range from playful teasing to admiration for the politician's creative endeavor. One of the locals noted, “ Boss, you're supposed to be resting!! Decent, decent!! Good use of spare time.”

On the other hand, others spoke in favour of the conscious lyrics portrayed in the Gassy Dread music calling it “Excitable”. Meanwhile another wrote, “You're simply one of a kind, do whatever makes you happy Mr Browne.”