St Vincent PM Godwin Friday calls for communication with former leader Ralph Gonsalves

PM Friday urged that there needs to be conversations between the previous administration and the current one, and that it should not be treated as if there is a great divide between the past and the present.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Prime Minister Godwin Friday hopes for better communication between him and the former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves as he states there have not been any communication between him and the former office holder after he was voted out of office on the November 27, 2025 General elections.

The newly elected Prime Minister Godwin Friday speaking on the matter told the media on Monday as he arrived at the Administrative Complex, where his office is located, said that he has not had any communication with the former Prime Minister for a long time now since the August 2021 incident.

The August 2021 incident where the then Prime Minister Gonsalves suffered an injury to the head while he was walking among protesters in Kingstown. An incident that Gonsalves has claimed was Friday’s doing.

Accusations rejected by Friday

Prime Minister Friday expressed that he is still hopeful that there will be communication between him and Gonsalves who ruled the country for 24 years as the input of the former administration is needed.

The new head of government stated that the government is not reinvented once another party or leader is elected, but it is like the passing of a baton from one leadership to another, and therefore there needs to be conversations with the old government on how the new government can be more effective in serving the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He further urged that there needs to be conversations between the previous administration and the current and not simply treating it as though somehow there’s some great divide between the past and the present.

He went on to cite the former prime minister and late minister of the New Democratic Party (NDP), Sir James Mitchell, who was voted out of office in March 2001, and met with Gonsalves urging him to focus on getting the European Union to lift the ban on the export of Vincentian seafood to the bloc, among other things.

He noted that the voting out of a government or administration happens everywhere, but there is a need for continuity.

Former Prime Minister Gonsalves has not commented on the call to work together although on Saturday, November 29 following his party’s loss at the November 27 general elections where only he managed to win a seat as a member of his Unity Labour Party (ULP).

Gonsalves made his first public comments on ULP’s radio station Star Radio, stating that he expects as a former prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines who served for many years to have all the usual courtesies and privileges attendant.

These are usually bestowed upon all former holders of the country’s high office and are consistent with the practices of civilized nations.

Friday upon hearing Gonsalves’ comments, he responded that Gonsalves would have to explain what he meant by the comments as he, Friday had been a leader of opposition for many years but no courtesies, other than the office staff that they had were awarded to them.

He went on to state that the past doesn’t predict what happens in the future, and his plan is to ensure that the country has proper administration, and proper respect for the offices of state.

Friday lastly noted that the Office of the Leader of the Opposition is not a creation of a political party. But a constitutional position that requires certain resources, a level of respect and provides what is necessary for it to function as an arm of the broader government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Former office holder, Ralph Gonsalves and leader of opposition under the United Labour Party is yet to respond to the now Prime Minister Godwin Friday’s call for unity.