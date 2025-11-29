Regional leaders pay tribute to Ralph Gonsalves’ 24 years of legacy, calls him ‘Caribbean Giant’ 

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Following Dr Godwin Friday’s landmark election victory. Thousands of Vincentians, regional and international leaders have taken to social media to extend their congratulations as the win marked a historic political shift for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Friday’s win officially brings an end to former Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves’ 24-year tenure during which he sought a sixth consecutive term in office.

While the Caribbean region has overwhelmingly welcomed Friday’s ascent to leadership, but an equally powerful wave of tributes has emerged in hours of Dr Ralph Gonsalves, with several leaders referring to him as “Caribbean giant” whose influence shaped not just national politics but regional identity and policy.

Regional Tribute to Gonsalves

Nevis’ Premier Mark Brantley was the first leader in the Caribbean who took to Facebook to pay his respects to outgoing Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and described him as ‘a Caribbean giant’. He added that some leaders transcend party and island politics to emerge as regional leaders and he believe Dr Gonsalves is such a man.

“He has always been passionate about our Caribbean region and our Caribbean identity. A phrase which I first heard him use “our Caribbean civilization” has become a part of my own lexicon.”

Premier Brantley added that he is paying homage to Gonsalves as the longest serving Prime Minister in CARICOM and thanked him for his service to the region. “I am confident that he will continue to contribute to building our Caribbean civilization,” he further added.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness also commended Dr. Gonsalves for his decades-long contribution to both national development and regional unity. He noted that Gonsalves had become a defining voice within CARICOM and is steadfast in pushing for deeper regional integration and championing issues such as economic cooperation, climate resilience, and advocacy for Small Island Developing States.

Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley also saluted Gonsalves and extended his profound gratitude and respect to a true legend. He said that his journey has been one of vision, resilience and unwavering devotion to the people of SVG.

“‎The recent election has marked the end of his historic tenure, his legacy will remain and endure far beyond the polls. He has been a steadfast champion of Caribbean unity, a defender of democracy, and a statesman whose influence will continue to shape the future of our region,” noted Dr Rowley.

Across the political spectrum, Caribbean leaders have balanced celebration with reflection and noted that the transition marks not only a new beginning but also the close of a defining chapter.