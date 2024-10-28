England to visit West Indies for cricket tour for three ODI and 5 T20Is

In the tour of England to West Indies, a total of three ODI and five T20 matches will be held at the stadiums of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Saint Lucia.

West Indies: The biggest rivalry between West Indies and England is all set to unfold once again at the cricket stadiums of the Caribbean countries from October 31 to November 17, 2024. The schedule of the matches has been announced and the tickets for the game will be available at just USD$7.

In the tour of England to West Indies, a total of three ODI and five T20 matches will be held at the stadiums of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Saint Lucia. The ODI matches are scheduled to be held on October 31, 2024, and November 2, 2024, at Sir Vivian Cricket Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda.

The third ODI match will be held on November 6, 2024, in Barbados and the five T20 games will start from November 9, 2024. The second T20 match will be held on November 10, 2024, in Barbados and the remaining three matches are scheduled to be held on November 14, 16 and 17, 2024 at Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Saint Lucia.

The patrons can get the tickets from the officials' website of the Windies Cricket. In the wake of the Independence Day special of Antigua and Barbuda, the authorities announced the offers on the price of the tickets as the attendees can get the tickets by using PROMO CODE: Rivalry while purchasing through online platforms.

Ticket Outlets

The tickets will be made available on October 31, 2024, and November 2, 2024.

The tickets for Ground Stand will be available at XCD 20 and XCD 30, while the tickets for North Stand Level 1 will be available at XCD 40. The tickets for Party Stand will be available at XCD 40 and the tickets for South Stand Level 1 will be provided at XCD 55. The North Stand 2 will provide tickets for XCD 55 and the South Stand Level 2 (CLUB) will be made available at XCD 55.

The tickets for Party Stand VIP will be provided at XCD 405 and the president box will be provided at XCD 475.