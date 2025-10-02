Nevis' Premier Mark Brantley ranked among top 10 leaders at Caribbean Global Awards 2025

The Caribbean Global Awards stage came alive with smiles, rhythm, and nonstop dancing during the ceremony held on Saturday, September 27, at the Cumberland Hotel in London.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Caribbean Global Awards 2025 were an unforgettable night of elegance, prestige, and Caribbean brilliance as the People’s Choice Award honored the top leaders in the region. St. Kitts and Nevis's Premier, Mark Brantley, earned a spot in the top 10 list of the Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) 2025, securing 8th place.

The Caribbean Global Awards stage lit up with smiles, rhythm, and an unstoppable dancing as the Award ceremony took place on Saturday, September 27 in London at the Cumberland Hotel. The awards honored some of the most influential figures in the Caribbean in fields across politics, sports, arts, and academia.

Nevis’s own Brantley ranked number 8 in the top 10 leaders, coming ahead of notable Caribbean influences and leaders such as Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada who ranked number nine in the Caribbean Global Leaders List of 2025, Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, also ranking number 9.

The list has been topped by Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar followed by St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ralph Gonsalves at the 2nd position. Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley SC of Barbados ranked number 3, Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica ranked number 4 and President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana ranked number 5.

Notably, Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis KC of the Bahamas and Vice Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles of Barbados both secured 6th place, while legendary sportsman Usain Bolt of Jamaica ranked 7th.

The Caribbean Global Awards shines a spotlight on Caribbean excellence, and this year, St. Kitts and Nevis was recognized through the honor bestowed upon Mark Brantley, a dedicated politician who has made significant contributions to the growth and prosperity of his nation. Another individual from St Kitts and Nevis Caryl Phillips who is a novelist was named in this list of influential people, ranking at the 17th position.

Brantley though grew up with a single, struggling mother went on to obtain a law degree from the University of the West Indies in 1992 and a Legal Education Certificate from Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica in 1994.

He also holds a Bachelor of Civil Law from the University of Oxford in 1995 following which he came back home to Nevis and began the pursuit of a political career at the age of 27, becoming a member of the Concerned Citizen’s Movement.

In 2007, Brantley secured his first seat in the Federal Parliament and in 2010 again, he returned to parliament as the Leader of Opposition.

Prior to the 2015 General Election, Brantley was the Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism, Health, Culture, Youth, Sports, and Community Development of the Nevis Island Administration. He also serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Caribbean Global Awards award notable leaders and citizens alike for their contribution in different sectors with the evening looking to bring together great minds in a true celebration of culture, unity, and Caribbean joy.

Reportedly the Caribbean Global Awards Gala is already set to take place in New York from June 5th and 6th 2026 where all these influential leaders are expected to be invited.