Dominica makes steady progress on new International Airport

Dominica’s International Airport project is progressing steadily, with construction on track for completion by 2027 and a strong focus on economic growth and environmental responsibility.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit held the final end of year press conference where he provided and update on the ongoing construction of new Dominica International Airport (DIA) that will not only benefit the people of Dominica but every sector of the country’s economy.

Speaking at a national press conference on Monday, December 15, Prime Minister Skerrit highlighted that 2025 has marked significant advancement in the construction of the International Airport Project, one of the most important national development projects in Dominica's history which will define our economic future.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit noted that the international airport being built is for the benefit of the Dominican people will serve every sector of the country’s economy including tourism, agriculture, trade and every small businesses in Dominica.

“We are building an international airport to unlock opportunities for trade, investment, education, and direct global access. We are building it so that our young people can dream bigger.”

Prime Minister Skerrit noted that the government is building the DIA for the people and so that Dominica can stand confidently among developing nations with first-class modern infrastructure.

“The project remains on schedule for completion by the end of 2027.” He went on to note the current progress at the Dominica International Airport (DIA) as of December 12, 2025. Noting that the construction progress at the site reflects steady and measurable advancement across all major work streams.

As the total backfilling is 88.6% complete, total excavation stands at 83.4% complete. Runway construction to formation level has reached 2,616 linear meters, representing 91.8 percent completion, building foundations are 85% complete, superstructure works that have commenced are 30% complete.

But not only is the project progressing well but it has further continued to deliver strong local economic benefits. Prime Minister Skerrit also highlighted that 405 Dominican workers are currently employed on site, reinforcing the government's commitment to local labour and community participation.

“This International Airport Project has been promised by every government, both before our independence, you go back to Frank Barron as chief minister, and every government before and after independence promised this airport as a central pillar of the country's economic transformation and fortunes. I thank God that we are now at the cost of realizing that elusive dream, that elusive dream for so many decades.”

Prime Minister Skerrit noted that the Dominica International Airport (DIA) has been a long dream of the country and now it is finally coming to fruition, and once complete it will bring dramatic, positive transformation and benefits to all Dominicans.

Environment and Sustainability

“Should Dominica import millions of tons of aggregates from another country damaging the natural environment of other people while preserving ours untouched. Or should we responsibly use a small portion of our own resources to build an international airport that is essential for our children's future?”

Knowing that the Airport will naturally affect the environment Prime Minister Skerrit went on to state that the International Airport project will require construction material that must not only be sourced from another developing country.

He further stated, that the importing of aggregate would mean one further damaging another country's natural resources and infrastructure. Two, exposing Dominica to unnecessary costs and unpredictable delays. Three, taking away job opportunities for the Dominican people.

“No responsible government can justify exporting the environmental burden to another nation while refusing to utilize resources available at home. Especially for a project that is national in scope and designed to uplift our own people.”

He noted that some materials must also be sourced from Dominica, as the country needs to take responsibility for the unavoidable ecological footprint of its own development. As the exporting Dominica's foreign exchange which will have a direct impact on our import bill and our foreign exchange capacities.

“So the choice is not between development and the environment. The choice is between responsible use of our own resources and exporting the environmental costs to another country while undermining our own development. The Lord gave us resources to help us. But we have to do our own development responsibly and this is what we're seeking to do as a nation.”

Prime Minister Skerrit said the government’s approach to the International Airport project and environmental management is clear and principled, emphasizing the use of local materials where feasible, economically responsible and environmentally manageable.

Ensuring all quarrying and excavation activities comply fully with the physical planning act including EAS mitigation systems and continuous monitoring. Enforce strong sediment control systems, rehabilitation and environmental safeguards so that development and environmental protection proceed together. Pause or adjust operations immediately where impacts exceed acceptable thresholds.

“To be clear, responsible regulated extraction for a national development project is fundamentally different from reckless exploitation of the environment. And we have to make that distinction as a nation. The government's obligation is to strike a balance in which we protect Dominica's natural heritage while building the infrastructure our country urgently needs now more than ever.”