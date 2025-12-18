Trinidad: Kidnapped boat operator Derrick Tardieu released, wife’s whereabouts unknown 

Derrick and Claribel Tardieu were kidnapped from their home on Monos Island the Saturday of December 6, 2025.

Trinidad and Tobago: Seventy-year-old boat operator Derrick Tardieu, who was kidnapped for ransom on Monos Island on December 6 along with his wife, has been released, confirmed the officials. While intel concerning Derrick’s release remain primitive, it is reported that the well-known boat operator was released on Wednesday with no word of his wife Claribel indicating that she may still be in the captor's hands.

Derrick and Claribel Tardieu were kidnapped from their home on Monos Island the Saturday of December 6, 2025. The development came out after one of Derrick’s family members received a voice message on WhatsApp from an unfamiliar number that told them that they had kidnapped the couple and were demanding US$2.5 million for their safe return.

The voice message was reported to the authorities, and shortly afterward a video circulated showing the couple stating that they had been kidnapped, while firearms and a grenade were pointed at them.

The Trinidad and Tobago police launched an investigation into the kidnapping, and on December 9, through an official media release, disclosed that they are mobilising all their resources and treating the case with utmost priority, with very little information being fully disclosed to the media in order to not hinder the ongoing investigations.

As the case was at a highly sensitive stage, disclosing details could have compromised the integrity of the investigation and the safety of the victims. Following further negotiations between the family and the kidnappers, the ransom demand was reportedly reduced to US$200,000.

‘Their loved one, Derrick, has been released.’ Following Derrick’s safe return on Wednesday, attorney Lesley-Ann Lucky-Samaroo, SC, acting on behalf of the family, issued a media release confirming his release and safe return.

The statement proceeded to state that the 70-year-old Tardieu who suffers from heart complications and a brain tumour is currently seeking medical attention and care that he needs in order to recover from this ordeal in time.

The media release dated December 17 from the attorney lastly concluded that the Tardieu family appreciates the kind words, support and prayers that they received from the Government and citizens of Trinidad and Tobago during the difficult time.

But now as Derrick has returned and is in the process of recovery, they would like the privacy of their loved one as they all recover from the kidnapping ordeal. The media release featured no mention of Claribel, Derrick’s wife, with many still questioning what may have happened.

