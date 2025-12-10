Trinidad: 70-year-old man and wife held hostage in Monos Island Kidnapping, captors demand US$2.5M 

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service confirmed that around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, relatives of the kidnapped Blanchette Bay residents received a message from an overseas number.

Trinidad and Tobago: 70-year-old Derrick Tardieu and his wife 47-year-old Claribel Tardieu have reportedly been kidnapped following the emergence of disturbing video and audio evidence linked to the abduction.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) have confirmed the kidnapping of the two residents of Blanchette Bay, Monos, that around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025 a message from an overseas number was received by the relatives.

In which Derrick Tardieu was stating that he and his wife had been kidnapped and the nappers were demanding US$2.5 million for his release.

Following the report at the Carenage Police Station on Sunday, 7th December 2025, the authorities launched an investigation and began searching for the Monos Island couple, but they could not be located.

Upon visiting the couple’s home they found their residence ransacked, while calls to Derrick Tardieu’s cellphone went unanswered. Upon checking of the CCTV footage the police established the two were kidnapped within the Western Division.

Furthermore a video has since surfaced, showing Derrick Tardieu standing next to his wife with firearms and a grenade being visibly pointed at them as they plead for the ransom money of US$2.5 million to be paid for their release.

The troubling development has heightened fears for their lives not only in the community but from their family members as relatives have reported that the 70-year-old suffers from heart complications and a brain tumour that requires constant, life-sustaining medication, which he doesn’t have at the moment.

The TTPS police have activated specialised units and launched an urgent investigation as efforts continue to locate and rescue the couple while urging the public to exercise caution as speculative or premature reporting over the kidnapping could cost the Monos Island couple their lives.

It has been 4 days since the couple had been kidnapped by unknown assailants; with their whereabouts yet to be determined. The police have continued to emphasize that the kidnapping case is currently at a highly sensitive stage, with limited details being released from the authorities.

In order to protect the safety of the victims and to preserve the integrity of ongoing operations, officials have assured the public they will provide updates once they are available and it is safe to do so.

Furthermore Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander says the radar in Tobago will "definitely" be an asset in the ongoing attempt to rescue Derek Tardieu and his wife, Clarabelle who were kidnapped from their home on Monos Island.

