Dismembered body of Shaniele Faber found in blue barrel, suspect seen wheeling drum on CCTV 

Officials from the department stated they are still searching for the missing body parts and noted that surveillance footage from the area led to the detention of one individual, though no charges have been filed yet.

Belize: The Belize Police Department, on Sunday, identified a woman whose dead body was found on Saturday stuffed in a blue coloured trash barrel as Shaniele Faber. According to the police, sometime after 4 pm, Lincoln Flowers was digging inside the barrel for pint bottles when he made the shocking discovery.

The dismembered body, which had both hands severed with tattoos to the face and neck, clothes in a red shorts and black top was already in a partial state of decomposition when it was found.

Following the discovery, police also found a CCTV footage which shows the suspect wheeling Faber’s body to dump it at Corner George Price Hwy and Amandala Drive.

The officials from the department said that they are still looking for the missing body parts and added that surveillance footage in the area led to the detention of one person, but the individual has not yet been charged.

The male who has been detained reportedly lives nearby. He can be seen carrying the body inside a blue plastic barrel to the location on a trolley early on Saturday morning. He has reportedly told police he only helped in disposing of the body, and that he didn't kill her.

When police retrieved the body, they were asking the public’s help in identifying her. However, early this morning, police were certain that it was Shaniele Faber who was murdered.

Police said that they have since detained a close of a UDP Minister for questioning. The detainee told police that he found the body in his house, a former site of the Land’s Department and he disposed of the body in a nearby garbage bin around 5 30 on Saturday morning.

Following the shocking discovery, the Leader of the Opposition Tracy Panton expressed deepest condolences to the family and loves ones of the victim. She called the discovery ‘not only horrifying but profoundly and deeply, heartbreaking’.

She called upon the law enforcement agencies to conduct an impartial investigation and prosecute this case with the seriousness that it deserves.

Panton also reaffirmed her commitment and that of the UDP to stand with the women of Belize and added that she will continue to champion stronger protections, more effective government as well as greater public awareness to end this scourge once and for all.