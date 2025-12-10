Jamaica: 9-year-old girl killed after being run over by garbage truck in Mandeville

A 9-year-old student was tragically run over by a garbage truck on her way to school.

Jamaica: 9-year-old Amoya Moore was tragically killed after being run over by a National Solid Waste Management Authority garbage truck in Mandeville, Manchester while on her way to school.

The 9-year-old Grade 4 student of Villa Road Primary School in Mandeville and a resident of Bonitto Heights in Mandeville, reportedly left home around 7 a.m. on Monday but while she was walking down a hill on her way to school, the Grade 4 student was reportedly run over by the garbage truck that was operating in the area.

The authorities have impounded the compactor truck operated under the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and launched an official investigation into the death of the 9-year-old girl.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority, confirmed the involvement of one of its compactor trucks in the fatal incident involving the 9-year-old girl and issued their condolences to the family for the unimaginable loss.

Following the news of her death Rhoda Moy Crawford, Member of Parliament for Central Manchester and State Minister of Education issued her condolences to Amoya’s school and stated that the ministry will be providing psychological support to the school and Amara’s family in their difficult time.

“I cannot begin to imagine the deep sorrow and sense of loss gripping her family and friends at this time. In this their hour of bereavement, I pray that they be strengthened and comforted by the Almighty,” stated Marlon Andre Morgan.

Following the issue of his condolences, Morgan went on to state that the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth & Information has already deployed a team of grief counsellors to the school on Tuesday to provide psycho-social support and help to all as they navigate this difficult moment.

Amoya’s death has sent shockwaves through the community. With the Villa Road Primary School Head, Brent James stating his shock and grief over her death, noting her as a jovial, respectful little girl who was like a daughter to him.