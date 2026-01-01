Maya Marcellin of British Virgin Islands Crowned Miss Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen 2025

Maya Marcellin made history with her victory, marking the first-ever win for the Virgin Islands at the Miss Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant in its 43-year history.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Maya Marcellin of the British Virgin Islands made history by being crowned Miss Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen 2025 on Monday night in St. Kitts and Nevis.

An evening of stunning performances unfolded at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on December 29, with Maya Marcellin making history for the Virgin Islands as she flawlessly competed against seven other regional contestants, earning 752 points that secured her crown at Regional Teen Pageant.

Maya Marcellin made history with the securing of the crown at the pageant, a first ever win for the Virgin Islands Miss Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant competitors since the competition's establishment 43-years ago.

Coming up right after her as the first runner-up was Miss St. Lucia, Miya Johnson who also received the award for Best Performing Talent. While the second runner up position landed on Miss Anguilla, Ailyn Sanchez.

With the Best Evening Wear award going to Miss St. Kitts, while Miss Guyana received the award for Best Theatrical Performance.

Following her historical win of the Miss Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant 2025 title in St. Kitts, Monday night. Maya Marcellin returned home to a warm welcome after recording history for the Virgin Islands at Regional Teen Pageant Miss Teen British Virgin Islands.

Marcellin’s achievement has been hailed as a proud and historic moment for the Virgin Islands, reflecting the territory’s growing presence on the regional stage.

The Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant, formerly known as the Belmont Resort Haynes Smith Pageant, aims to highlight the talent, confidence and cultural pride of young women across the Caribbean.

Hundreds of well wishers across the Caribbean took to Facebook to congratulate the newly crowned 2025 Belle Mont Resort Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen. With one user ‘Rudy de Shotta’ stating “Congratulations gd job to put the British Virgin Island on the map.”

The ‘Miss Teen British Virgin Islands Pageant’ wrote “Congratulations to Maya Zareiah Venice Marcellin, the first Miss Teen British Virgin Islands to capture Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant. It was indeed a pleasure to work with you and know that we look forward to greater things to come.”