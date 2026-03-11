Dominica featured in Forbes for its ambitious climate resilience vision 

Dominica is tackling climate vulnerability with forward-thinking policies, resilient infrastructure, and nature-based solutions to become a global model for small island states.

Dominica: The Caribbean Island of Dominica has once again gained international recognition, this time in international business publication Forbes, which recently highlighted the ongoing efforts of the country to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation.

In an article published this week, Forbes examined the long-term strategy of Dominica to transform itself into a model for climate resilience while drawing lessons from the experience rebuilding and strengthening its infrastructure of the country following devastating natural disasters.

The feature further explores how Dominica has taken bold steps to address climate vulnerability while positioning itself as a global example of how small island states can respond to climate change through forward-thinking policies, infrastructure investments and nature-based solutions.

A Global Vision for Climate Resilience

The climate resilience agenda of Dominica dates back to 2017 when the Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit announced that the island would pursue the goal of becoming the world’s first climate resilient country following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

Since then, the government has implemented several major initiatives which are aimed at boosting disaster preparedness as well as building infrastructure which can withstand increasingly severe weather events.

According to the analysis of Forbes, the strategy of Dominica focuses on three key pillars:

Improving disaster risk management through better data systems and monitoring networks

Strengthening critical infrastructure and water systems to ensure resilience during disasters

Promoting nature-based solutions and forest conservation to reduce environmental risks

These initiatives have been designed in a way not only to safeguard communities but also to support sustainable economic growth as well as long term development.

Infrastructure and Date at the Center of the Strategy

One of the major areas of progress highlighted in the Forbes article is Dominica’s investment in advanced monitoring and data systems. The expanded weather monitoring networks as well as improved hazard mapping now allow authorities to better track rainfall, storms as well as seismic activity across the island.

These tools provide critical data which supports early warning systems and enables planners to design infrastructure that is more resilient to natural hazards.

At the same time, the government of Dominica has also invested in expanding water storage capacity and boosting distribution networks to ensure that communities maintain access to clean water during extreme weather events.

Nature-Based Solutions and Sustainable Development

Another major focus of climate resilience strategy of Dominica is the integration of nature-based solutions. The island which is often referred to as the ‘Nature Island of the Caribbean’ is leveraging its natural ecosystems to complement traditional infrastructure.

Efforts for the same include forest conservation, slope stabilization projects and planting native vegetation to help reduce landslides and protect road networks. Forbes mentioned that these initiatives showcase how environmental protection and infrastructure development can work together to boost resilience against climate risks.

As the country continues its journey toward climate resilience, Dominica’s efforts are positioning the island as a leading example of how innovation, planning and environmental stewardship can shape the future of sustainable development