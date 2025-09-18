Guyana: Anti-Narcotics Unit seizes cocaine, cannabis and unlicensed firearms in major operations

CANU reported seizing cocaine, cannabis, and unlicensed firearms in three operations last week, including the arrest of two men in Georgetown on September 15, 2025.

Guyana: The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit reported that they have successfully conducted three operations over the past week in which they seized Cocaine, Cannabis, and Unlicensed Firearms. The CANU also shared that these operations in Georgetown, resulted in the seizure of some significant quantities of illicit substances and unlicensed firearms.

As per the information shared by CANU, the officers from the department conducted a search On September 15, 2025, at a residence on Lot 42 “F” Hadfield Street, Georgetown, from where they discovered 1.172 kilograms of cocaine. The officials also stated that they arrested two men, named Clarence Jones who is 68-year-old, and Carlos Garraway, who is 52-year-old and escorted them to the CANU headquarters along with the illegal substance.

The team also mentioned that the investigation related to this matter is still ongoing.

The CANU further stated that they conducted another operation on September 12, 2025, when they received information from an anonymous person. Acting swiftly on the tip they searched at the residence in Lamaha Squatting Area, Georgetown, where they uncovered 4.078 kilograms of cannabis.

Along with that they also mentioned that they arrested the 4 suspects and took them to the CANU Headquarters, along with the narcotics. And the investigation on this matter is still underway.

Similarly CANU ranks on the same day conducted another operation at Section "D" Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, where they discovered a 9mm Beretta Greater Pistol and with that five rounds of ammunition were also discovered and along with that they also detained a motor car with the driver.

The officials stated that the driver of the car was arrested at the spot immediately and was taken to the CANU headquarters, along with the discovered firearm and ammunition before being handed over to the Turkeyen Police Station’ police ranks. Also the identity of the driver was released, as 22-year-old, Tyrese Blair, a taxi driver of Lot 261 Section D, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

The community is praising the continuous efforts being made by CANU while saying that these operations demonstrate the unit's commitment and dedication to disrupt the illegal drug trade in Guyana. With that they also said “the unit's efforts have resulted in significant seizures and arrests, which shows their loyalty and commitment towards the nation to keep the nationals safe.