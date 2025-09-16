Boxing legend Ricky Hatton found dead at 46 in Manchester, tributes pour in for ‘The Hitman’

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the boxer, the officers have yet to disclose the cause or reason for the former world champion's passing.

Manchester, England: A former World Champion and a renowned British Boxer Ricky Hatton has tragically passed away at the age of 46, on Sunday, September 14, 2025. His body was found at his home in Gee Cross, Hyde which is in Greater Manchester, England.

According to the police officers, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and the body of the boxer and also the officers have not yet disclosed the reason or the cause of the death of the former world champion.

The police officials of Greater Manchester while sharing the information on the incident said that around 6:45 am the eyewitnesses called the officers to report to Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside where they found a body of a 46-year-old man. Later, it was confirmed by someone that the body is of Ricky Hatton.

The police officials also confirmed that the boxer was dealing with depression, mental health issues and was struggling with it, and he was also addicted to cocaine and was battling against it. Along with this they also said that during his matches his weight would often increase dramatically as he also struggled to stay fit and healthy. He also entered a rehab centre two years prior to his final professional fight.

During his last fight against Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012, he was stopped by the stronger Ukrainian decisively bringing an end to a glittering career in front of his adoring crowd where they were cheering for him.

Career highlights of Boxer Ricky Hatton :

The boxing career of Hatton is nothing short of spectacular as he was nicknamed “the Hitman”, as he successfully defended the WBU light-welterweight title 15 times between 2001 and 2004, before going on to capture the IBF and WBA titles.

Some of his notable achievements includes-

Hatton first time in 2005 defeated Kostya Tszyu and became the world champion for the very first time, also this was the most famous night for him. That night was one of the biggest upsets in British boxing history.

The Hitman won 45 fights out of his 48 professional fights marking and showing his great skills and determination in the ring. He also bouts against the fighter Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao and people still talk about that fight while praising Hatton.

Also the fans of Hatton are known for their loyalty and enthusiasm, as estimated around 30,000 fans travelled to Las Vegas to watch him fight Floyd Mayweather.

This shocking news of the demise of the boxer has sent shockwaves through the entire sports community as well as the fans of the boxer. They are offering their prayers and condolences to his family and friends.

The sports community are paying their tribute to the deceased by posting about him and his career on social media. Former heavyweight world champion ‘Tyson Fury’ wrote “RIP to the legend,” adding that there is no one like him and never will be. Amir Khan, the former light weight world champion, also wrote on his X account that “Today we lost not only one of UK’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior... Rest well, Ricky – you'll always have your place in the ring of our memories.”



As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind. Mental health… pic.twitter.com/JwSaYJe6XE — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) September 14, 2025

The Hitman left his three children, one is 24-years-old Campbell, second is 13-years-old Millie and Fearne who is 12-years-old along with them he also leaves behind his granddaughter Lyla who is seven years old.