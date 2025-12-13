Belize: Delivery truck robbery turns deadly, two found killed on Hummingbird Highway

The robbery and double murder reportedly took place along the Hummingbird Highway on early Thursday evening.

Belize: Roadway robbery of Recinos’ Imports Limited delivery truck turned fatal resulting in the deaths of 28-year-old Raynard Garbutt Jr. the delivery truck driver and sideman, Alexander Crawford. Both of them were reportedly killed and found dead a few meters away from the vehicle on Thursday.

According to police reports, the robbery and double murder reportedly took place along the Hummingbird Highway on early Thursday evening. The incident came to light after the Recinos’ Imports Limited delivery truck was spotted by a passerby parked on the highway for an unusually long period of time with both the driver and the sideman missing.

The police quickly responded to the scene and began their investigations, where they discovered Garbutt Jr. and Crawford dead in the nearby area from the highway. The authorities proceeded to process the scene and collect evidence in order to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Though information on the fatal robbery remains primitive, the authorities have urged citizens with any information relating to the robbery and the murders of the two workers to come forward as they are still working to piece together what exactly took place.

Families, coworkers, and the Belize communities mourn the tragic deaths of the two citizens. Hundreds of Belize citizens have taken to Facebook to mourn the tragic deaths of the two citizens.

With one user ‘Sharz Sharz’ stating,“My deepest condolence to his mom Azlyn Flo ..she worked very hard to raise her child to see his life turn off in seconds on his job ..my goodness we are no longer safe no where.”

While another user ‘Diego Polanco’ focused on improving the current system wrote, “RIP condolences to their family. Companies in Belize are facing challenges in providing adequate security for their staff during goods delivery, leaving employees vulnerable to security threats.”