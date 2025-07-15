Trinidad: Toddler escapes moments before gunmen kill 3 in Gonzales shooting

Five men were allegedly attacked around 6 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Jubilee and Lange Street.

Trinidad and Tobago: A devastating drive-by shooting in the neighborhood of Gonzales, Belmont claimed the lives of 3 men including one suspended police officer, while a toddler narrowly escaped by leaving the scene just moments earlier.

The tragic attack allegedly took place around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 13 as 5 men were standing at the corner of Jubilee and Lange Street.

The chilling CCTV footage showcases moments before the attack a toddler had come to the group, before he ran away, to talk to the father who was also part of the 5 individuals standing at the scene of the incident.

Seconds after the toddler had run off, a black Nissan pulled up, 2 individuals wearing camouflaged outfits exited the vehicle and began shooting at the five victims.

The 5 men quickly dispersed in different directions with 3 heading in the same direction and the other 2 running in two different directions.

The 3 men in the same direction were all shot and among them was the 31-year-old Police Constable Davy Le Maitre of Upper CocoriteTerrace, Cocorite reportedly on suspension from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service at the time. The other 2 who ran in different directions managed to escape.

After carrying out the attack the 2 unidentified assailants got back to the vehicle and fled the scene.

The 3 victims were rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival. The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Michael Ross of Thornhill Terrace, 32-year-old Police Constable Davy La Maitre, and 23-year-old Josiah Maloney of Rudolph Charles Link Road, Gonzales.

The Trinidad and Tobago officers are still investigating the shooting but as of now the motive of the armed attack remains unclear, if it was a gang related attack or a targeted attack.

Investigation of the CCTV footage is still ongoing as the police are still trying to identify the camouflaged assailants who fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle.