St Vincent: Family of murdered Lyda Adams begs accused to reveal location of her body

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Family members of 36-year-old murder victim Lyda Adams, also known as Sherika, on Thursday pleaded with murder accused Joelah Hepburn to reveal the location of her body.

“We want Sherika to bury,” are the words that echoed from Adams’ family members as Hepburn, a Byera resident, exited an unmarked police vehicle while covering his face.

Hepburn made his appearance at the Serious Offences Court on Thursday where he was accompanied under heavy police supervision to hear the charges against him stemming from the murder of 6-months pregnant Lyda Adams, of Keartons, Barrouallie, by an unlawful act that took place sometime between November 8 to 25, 2025.

Adams, last seen by her family on November 8 was not only a few months pregnant but a mother of a 9-year-old boy. On the same day, the day of her disappearance, the mother reportedly left home in the early morning, before 7 a.m. stating that she was going to see a physician.

But tragically she was never heard from again, following her disappearance. Her family members reported it to the police, prompting an investigation, led by detective Corporal 502 Millington of the Major Crimes Unit.

However, upon checking the CCTV footage, 6-months pregnant Adam was seen on November 8, disembarking the ferry in Bequia around 8:56 a.m., a location where Hepburn worked. The police, without the recovery of Adams' body, proceeded to make an arrest of Hepburn.

Hepburn’s appearance at the court was met with so much grief and anger from Adams family as they were seen shouting at him to tell them where her body is so that they can bury it.

Adam’s mother, Viola Adams present at the scene was seen crying as her relatives requested Hepburn to show them where the body is, she further complained that she wanted her daughter to bury and that she could not see Hepburn’s face due to the fact that he covered his face as he entered the court.

Viola Adams, later pleaded with the detectives of the case to try and find Sherika’s remains even if it's just her bones, so that she may bury them and get closure while the officers respond that they will try their best.

Hepburn was remanded until his next court appearance on January 12, 2026 as he appeared before Chief Magistrate Colin John, had the murder charges read in the absence of his lawyer, who was reportedly serving in another court; and was not required to enter a plea.