American airlines add extra flights to assist displaced passengers on Miami-St Kitts route 

St Kitts and Nevis: American airlines has announced the addition of an extra flight to help accommodate passengers affected by recent travel disruptions between the United States and St Kitts and Nevis. The airline confirmed that Flight 9612 has been scheduled specifically to assist displaced and stranded travelers requiring rebooking.

The additional service will operate on Monday January 5 with a same day round trip between Miami and St Kitts.

The outbound flight from Miami International Airport to Robert L Bradshaw International Airport in St Kitts will depart at 8:00 am and arrive at 12:22 pm. The return leg from St Kitts to Miami will depart at 1:22 pm and arrive at 4:05 pm.

American Airlines has advised all affected passengers that rebooking is not automatic. Travelers must contact American Airlines Reservations directly or use the American Airlines mobile application to secure seats on the added flight.

The airline emphasized that availability will be managed through its reservation system and encouraged passengers to act promptly to avoid further delays.

Travel authorities and regional media outlets are urging the public to share this information widely to ensure that impacted travellers are made aware of the additional flight option.

Passengers are also advised to continue monitoring official airline updates as schedules may be subject to operational adjustments.