Bahamasair steps in after Silver Airways’ exit, adds new Florida routes from June 23

A Bahamasair representative confirmed that the new route will operate every Monday and Thursday, aiming to improve travel convenience for both residents and visitors.

Bahamas: In a significant development, Bahamasair has announced to expand flights between The Bahamas and Florida ahead of the busy summer travel season. Beginning from Monday, June 23, 2025, travellers can expect greater connectivity between the two destinations.

While announcing the development, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Chester Cooper said that Bahamasair will introduce twice-weekly flights between George Town, Exuma and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He added that the new route will operate every Monday and Thursday, and it is designed to enhance convenience for both visitors and residents alike.

Not only this, but on June 23, the highly anticipated Freeport to Orlando route will also launch. This service, which is also scheduled to operate on Mondays and Thursdays, will provide a direct link between Central Florida and Grand Bahama, just in time for the busy summer travel season.

These new routes being launched by Bahamasair showcases the airline’s commitment to boosting regional airlift and addressing service gaps which were left by the reduced operations of Silver Airways. The national flag carrier now continues to explore further opportunities to boost frequency and expand its services across Florida as it aims to provide enhanced connectivity to its customers.

The airline further invited the travellers to book their seats ahead of the busy season by visiting any Bahamasair city ticket office in New Providence or Grand Bahama, through a local travel agency, by calling (242) 702-4140, or by emailing reservations@bahamasair.com for personalized assistance.

These additional services comes soon after Silver Airways officially ceased its operations on June 11 amid high debt. Director of Aviation, Dr. Kenneth Romer, also commented on Bahamasair taking over the routes of Silver Airways which ceased operations in The Bahamas.

He said, “When we look at the gaps left by Silver's operations out of Lauderdale into our family islands, uh, we know that Bahamas Air also currently services some of these exact routes when it comes to your Georgetown, Exuma, uh, Silver Airways currently operating one flight per week there.”

The Director of Aviation said that he is looking forward to airline’s route expansion across Florida.