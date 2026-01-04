2026-01-04 21:56:26
St Kitts Airport resumes normal operations today after US military strike disrupts flights 

JetBlue, American, Delta and United Airlines are operating flights after yesterday’s disruptions, the airport advisory confirmed.

Written by Kofi Nelson

St Kitts and Nevis: The Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (RLBIA) in St Kitts and Nevis is operating normally today as airline services resume following disruptions linked to recent security developments fueled by US military strike on Venezuela. Airport authorities confirmed that scheduled flights from the United States are moving forward which has provided much-needed relief to passengers affected by delays and cancellations over the past 24 hours.

According to an official travel advisory issued on Sunday, January 4, 2026 by the airport and the St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, JetBlue is operating its scheduled service from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport while American Airlines is operating its scheduled flight from Miami. In addition, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are operating services to assist passengers who were impacted by yesterday’s disruptions.

The disruptions were part of wider regional air travel challenges that affected several Caribbean destinations amid heightened security measures and airspace adjustments. While some flights were delayed or cancelled on Saturday, airport officials confirmed that operations at RLBIA have stabilized and normal passenger processing is underway.

Passengers travelling through RLBIA today are being encouraged to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to allow sufficient time for check-in and security procedures. Authorities have also advised travellers to contact their respective airlines directly for the most up-to-date information regarding flight schedules, rebooking and possible delays.

Airport authorities stated that RLBIA remains in close coordination with airline partners and service providers to ensure the safe, efficient and orderly movement of passengers throughout the day. This coordination includes ground handling services, security teams, immigration officials and airline staff working together to manage passenger flow and address any residual impacts from the previous day’s disruptions.

In the statement, the authorities also expressed appreciation to passengers and stakeholders for their patience and cooperation during the period of uncertainty.

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

