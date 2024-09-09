World’s 2nd largest cruise ship 'Wonders of the Seas' docks at Grenada

Grenada recently hosted its official carnival - Spicemas from August 7 to 14, 2024 under the theme- “An Xplosion of Culture”

Grenada: World’s second largest cruise ship - Wonders of the Seas docked at Grenada on Monday morning for its official sailing around the islands. The cruise ship was seen bringing over thousands of passengers in the island nation which is considered as the “Spicemas” of the Caribbean.

Grenada recently hosted its official carnival- Spicemas from August 7 to 14, 2024 under the theme- “An Xplosion of Culture”. It has vibrantly showcased the culture and paid tribute to the famous spice production of the country with different and unique events including pageants, dance and music.

With this, the tourists from across the globe took keen interest in visiting the island nation and enhancing their travel experiences. The arrival of the Wonder of the Seas marked the destination appeal among the visitors as it has the capacity to carry over 5000 passengers in one arrival.

Recently, Wonder of Seas announced the schedule of its tour and trip for 2024 with special itineraries for the Eastern Caribbean destinations including Grenada and many more. The passengers onboard the vessel have explored the country and visited the hotspot places for more travel exposure.

Travellers explored vibrant market of St George and bought authentic products of Grenada that are naturally grown by the local farmers.

After the passage of Hurricane Beryl, Grenada has been making efforts to revive itself from its effect with several sectors. Tourism is considered one of the crucial sectors as the tourists from across the globe visit the island nation and give business to several local vendors, taxi operators, bus drivers and tour guides.

It provides exceptional boost to the economic aspect of Grenada with several opportunities in the cruise and airlift sector. In addition to that, the tourism activities and festival also contribute to attracting the attention of the tourists from across the globe. Recently, the Monday Night Mas 2024 has invited thousands of revellers in the Spicemas who have visited the country through cruise ships and the airlines.