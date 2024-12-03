Renowned Travel Presenter Alex Outhwaite embarks on thrilling adventures in Antigua

While it was her third visit to the twin island nation, Alex immersed herself in a number of exciting and thrilling adventures, making her trip one to remember for lifetime.

Antigua and Barbuda: London based Travel Presenter, Alex Outhwaite, who is renowned for travelling over 90 countries has now made it to the small island nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

While it was her third visit to the twin island nation, Alex immersed herself in a number of exciting and thrilling adventures, making her trip one to remember for lifetime.

Taking to her social media, Outhwaite noted that she had a lovely time in Antigua and added, “If that wasn't already clear.”

The Youtuber shared a number of glimpses of her short vacation to the twin island nation and shared details of her visit. She had a lovely dinner at Royalton Chic Antigua and lunch at The Reef Restaurant – Green Island during a boat day around the island.

Alex also explored the overwater villas at Royalton Chic Antigua and had fun on board Kaikoconut floating bar.

She arrived to Antigua through Traverse Events and stayed in an overwater villa in the Royalton Chic Hotel which is an all inclusive adults only resort and one of the first places in the Caribbean to boast luxury overwater villas.

In another post shared on social media, Alex noted that most people who visit Antigua end up at Shirley Heights, usually on a Sunday evening which is why she also visited the serene location. She added that in the south of Antigua, the lookout is at 490 feet above sea level and was earlier used as a signal station to convey messages to St John’s.

As of now, this location has one of the most popular bars and restaurants on the island and it really comes alive on a Sunday evening when hundreds of people join for BBQ and live steel pan music.

While appreciating the overall beauty of the location, Alex noted that the sunsets are incredible and the jerk pork was one of her favourite meals of the trip.

Notably, Alex Outhwaite is a travel presenter, travel show host as well as adventurer. She has visited, lived and also worked in around 90 nations across the world and the list is ever growing. As a travel presenter, she has hosted shows for more than a decade that were broadcasted on Amazon Prime, Discovery Plus, SKY and Travelxp.