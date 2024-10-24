Art and Culture tour to explore local galleries at five stops in Antigua and Barbuda

The vibrant art scenes will be featured at the tour on November 28, 2024, from 10 am to 4 pm with the entry ticket of EC$50

Antigua and Barbuda: Art and Culture tour is all set to explore the local galleries and the work of the artistes in different communities of Antigua and Barbuda during the independence celebration. While taking five stops at eight venues, the tour will provide a space for the local citizens to display their work and interact with their potential market.

The vibrant art scenes will be featured at the tour on November 28, 2024, from 10 am to 4 pm with the entry ticket of EC$50. The meeting point for the journey of art and culture of Antigua and Barbuda will be Historic Redcliffe Quay, provide a chance to explore the local bites of the small island nation.

The tour is the part of Antigua and Barbuda Art Week, which is scheduled to run through November 27 to December 3, 2024, aiming to prepare the streets with the exhibition of the works of the local artistes. The artistes will prepare their craft by using the national colours and the creole traditions of the country.

The tour will also feature the Heather Doram Art and Lady Horsepower Farm who will put their exhibition on the streets of Antigua and Barbuda. They launched their brand during the Little Tokyo car show and it is considered a one-of-a-kind creation cruising the streets. It has also been popped up at several unique locations, featuring the theme- “Art on Everything.”

Antigua and Barbuda Independence

The 43rd Independence celebration in Antigua and Barbuda will be held under the theme-, “From Community Collaboration to Global Gains.” The celebration will be kicked off on October 23, 2024, and will run through November 1, 2024, aiming to enhance the cooperation and interaction with the communities.

The celebration will be started with Barbuda Day Activities for the entire day on October 23, 2024. The business decorations competition will be held from October 23 to 24, 2024 and the national youth rally will be held at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on 8: 30 pm. The Cheerleading, special drills and DJ competitions will also be held as part of the Independence celebration at 11: 30 am.

On the national dress day, the patrons will be gathered in the national colours of Antigua and Barbuda at the event named “National Dress Day”. The citizens will gather on the streets of the country and wear new clothes in the flag colour of the island nation.