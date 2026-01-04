US operation in Venezuela triggers Caribbean flight cancellations

Airlines across the Caribbean and the United States have cancelled flights amid reported military activity near Venezuela.

Air travel across parts of the Caribbean and the United States has been disrupted following reports of a US military operation in Venezuela, which prompted temporary airspace closures on Saturday.

International media reports said the operation on 3 January allegedly led to the detention of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, although the claims have not been independently confirmed.

The closure of the airspace has caused widespread cancellation of flights in the Caribbean Region. The escalation in the situation on January 3, 2026 has led to hundreds of holiday travellers being stranded.

The military action resulted in the imposition of temporary airspace restrictions in large parts of the Caribbean Region. This was done in light of the region’s proximity to military activity.

After the imposition of the airspace restriction, the United States of America issued advisories to keep the US-Based airlines away from the Venezuela Airspace.

Later, the alert was extended to Non US airlines leading to large scale cancellations of commercial flights throughout Saturday, January 3, and in the early hours of Sunday, January 4.

KLM has also cancelled flights to several Caribbean destinations. pic.twitter.com/0AiDk3RwaO — Brent Pinheiro (@brentito86) January 3, 2026

The cancellations have affected several airports and travellers as this was one of the busiest travel weekend. The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Puerto Rico reported that it recorded cancellations of 60% of their flights.

The Miami International Airport also faced cancellations of several of their flights as the Caribbean Connections were not serviceable due to airspace closure.

Airlines affected by the airspace closure

The closure of the Caribbean airspace has also led to leading airlines including JetBlue, United Airlines, Southwest to adjust their flight schedule for January 3 and January 4.

Passengers stranded in St John just learning that Caribbean Airspace is closed. American, JetBlue and Delta canceled flights. People are scrambling to find places to stay. Being told 3-5 days by the airlines. All this because of Venezuela?? pic.twitter.com/j4XONSQI4Y — Nate_F_Thurmond (@CalrissianLandy) January 3, 2026

American Airlines faced cancellations during the airspace closure on Saturday and have announced a waiver on the change fees for flights to and from more than 20 Caribbean destinations. The Delta Airlines has also issued travel waivers till Tuesday on flights that were travelling to and from the impacted airport.

Most Affected Destinations within the Caribbean

The international sources have claimed that Puerto Rico, San Juan has emerged as the epicenter of the flight cancellations. Aruba, which is another popular destination off the Coast of Venezuela also faced several cancellations in flights.

The Virgin Islands also saw several flight suspensions due to the airspace closure. The Lesser Antilles Islands including Dominica, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis have faced disruptions due to the cancellation of flights.

The U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has shared that the FAA’s Caribbean airspace restrictions will expire at midnight January 4. After the expiration of the airspace curbs, the flights will gradually resume.

The travel authorities of all the nations continue to monitor the situation and sharing ongoing updates with the people within the region.

List of Airports which were closed/Affected by the Airspace Closure

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

Princess Juliana International Airport (Sint Maarten)

Henry E. Rohlsen Airport (Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands)

Cyril E. King Airport (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)

Queen Beatrix International Airport (Aruba)

Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (St. Kitts)

Curaçao International Airport (Curaçao)

Grantley Adams International Airport (Barbados)

Hewanorra International Airport (St. Lucia)

Bonaire International Airport (Bonaire)

Argyle International Airport (St. Vincent & Grenadines)

Maurice Bishop International Airport (Grenada)

V.C. Bird International Airport (Antigua & Barbuda)