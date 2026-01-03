Travel Alert: Widespread USA flight cancellations disrupt Eastern Caribbean air travel 

Travelers flying into or out of the Eastern Caribbean today are facing severe flight cancellations and disruptions as U.S. airlines adjust operations amid escalating geopolitical tensions following a U.S. military strike on Venezuela.

Airports throughout the Eastern Caribbean are reporting irregular schedules linked primarily to U.S.-based carriers which has left several passengers stranded, rebooked or advised to delay travel plans. The disruptions are impacting both inbound and outbound traffic with some flights turned back or removed entirely from airline schedules at short notice.

One of the JetBlue flights 2017 which was scheduled to arrive in Port of Spain, Trinidad at 6:18 am today was sent back mid-air, as per the official website of Flight Radar 24 .

On the other hand, select Caribbean Airlines and American Airlines services show delays or revised departure times. At the same time, several regional flights to destinations such as Grenada, Jamaica, Guyana, Antigua, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Toronto are listed as operating on time.

According to Flight Aware website, a total of 1,445 flights out of USA got delayed today while 599 were reportedly cancelled. While the government has not given any exact information regarding the flight cancellation, but it is being speculated that this is linked to the US air strike on Venezuela held earlier today.

US airstrikes hit Caracas as Trump orders military action against Venezuela



Maduro declares state of emergency after explosions rock military 🅱️ases across multiple states



FAA bans all US flights over Venezuela citing "ongoing military activity"



White House has not commented pic.twitter.com/coewAEiyBy — Boi Agent One (@boiagentone) January 3, 2026

One of the travellers also took to Facebook to express his concern and said, “So…our flight to NY just got cancelled due to airspace restrictions. Is anyone traveling today and their flight has not been cancelled?”

Meanwhile, passengers at Piarco International Airport were informed this morning that their scheduled American Airlines flight AA2293 to Miami has been delayed with airline representatives advising that the disruption is linked to recent U.S. action against Venezuela.

According to information shared with passengers at the airport, the delay forms part of wider operational disruptions affecting U.S.-bound travel across the region. Another flight to the Dominican Republic has also been reported as delayed.

The disruption has also affected KLM’s Caribbean operations. The airline confirmed it was unable to operate scheduled flights to Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten due to the closure of airspace near Curaçao. In addition, flights bound for Georgetown, Guyana, and Bridgetown, Barbados were cancelled.

KLM stated that approximately 1,200 passengers across five flights were impacted by the cancellations. The airline further confirmed that all aircraft already en route from the Caribbean were safely returned to Amsterdam.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will determine later whether planned flights can operate. The safety of our passengers and employees remains our highest priority,” KLM said while adding that additional route adjustments may be required as long as the airspace restrictions remain in effect.

Passengers scheduled to travel on U.S. airlines are strongly advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as conditions are changing rapidly. Airlines have been urging customers to rely on official mobile apps, email notifications and customer service channels for the most up-to-date information.

Travel authorities and airport operators are also encouraging passengers to prepare contingency plans, including flexible accommodation arrangements and alternative travel dates as recovery timelines remain uncertain.