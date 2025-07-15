Grenada to celebrate marine life with week-long 4th Dive and Conservation festival

Grenada: The 4th edition of the annual Dive and Conservation Festival is set to return to the island of Grenada, bringing together divers, conservationists, students and marine enthusiasts for almost a week. Taking place from October 25 to 31, 2025, the festival will feature everyday guided dives to the most celebrated sites of the tri-island.

While announcing the development, the Grenada Tourism Authority said that the event will offer participants the chance to experience the thriving marine biodiversity of the island while also promoting responsible drive practices as well as sustainability.

One of the major highlights of the festival is the Conversation-Conversations speaker series in which globally recognized experts along with dive shop owners and local environmental partners will lead engaging discussions on marine protection and the future of eco-diving in the Caribbean region.

Nautical Development Manager at the Grenada Tourism Authority, Shanai St Bernard said that the Dive and Conservation festival is a unique chance to promote sustainable tourism. He added that by combining ocean adventure with education, he is aiming to inspire both visitors and locals alike in order to explore the waters responsibly and also play an active role in conservation efforts.

Additionally, the itinerary of the festival includes an opening night celebration, educational nature days, an east coast beach clean up and a special dive excursion to ‘A World Adrift’ which is a new underwater sculpture park in Carriacou. Apart from this, conservation efforts including sea turtle protection initiatives and coral restoration projects will also be featured to reignite the significance of marine preservation.

To make the week-long event more special, Mount Cinnamon Beach and Wellness Resort has been named as the official host hotel for 2025 and several accommodation partners across Grenada will be extending exclusive discounts to attendees.

Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Stacey Liburd also expressed her excitement for this upcoming event saying that it is critical that sustainability is not just a theme but a foundation of the tourism approach. She noted that this festival reflects the island’s commitment to developing eco-conscious experiences that both protect the natural assets and benefit the locals.