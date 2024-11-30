Dominica shines as Caribbean's Premier Dive Destination at DEMA Show 2024

The island was represented by the officials from Discover Dominica Authority and they successfully participated in the show from November 19 to 22, 2024.

Dominica has once again solidified its status as a premier Dive Destination during the recently held DEMA Show 2024 in Las Vegas.

The island was represented by the officials from Discover Dominica Authority and they successfully participated in the show from November 19 to 22, 2024.

CEO Marva Williams along with Destination Marketing Manager Andia Ravariere showcased the unique diving experiences of the island alongside notable local participants including Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort as well as the Nature Island Dive.

Notably, the Diving Equipment & Marketing Association – DEMA Show is known for luring a huge crowd of exhibitors and thousands of professionals worldwide which makes it a significant platform for networking and education.

The participation of a delegation from Dominica aligns with its Integrated Marketing Plan for the year 2024-2025. This plan is focused on promoting the unique diving experiences of the island and natural beauty.

DDA Delegation in Las Vegas CEO Williams while giving her remarks said that the island is recognised as a premier dive destination in the Caribbean and her team aims to reinforces this reputation every time they get the opportunity to do so. She added that Dominica offers a truly unique experience with its pristine reefs, vibrant marine life as well as breathtaking underwater dive sites.

Williams emphasised that her team’s mission is not only to promote Dominica as the Nature Island but also to position it as a must visit and sustainable destination which invites divers from across the globe to discover the extraordinary wonders underwater.

The strategic engagement of DDA at DEMA is anticipated to boost the tourism industry of Dominica significantly. By highlighting the ecological diversity and exceptional diving conditions, the delegation strives to attract more divers and eco tourists while contributing to the overall economic growth through increased visitor numbers.

Furthermore, the delegation has already started planning for next year’s DEMA Show and plans are underway for a more interactive and informative presentation which will further emphasise the island’s underwater offerings. This will include developing unique diving packages in partnership with local accommodation and stakeholders.

Dominica – Caribbean’s Premier Dive Destination

The underwater landscape of Dominica is one of a kind and it thrives with sea life from turtles to schools of colorful fish, healthy coral and is even home to sperm whales.

The island is also finding new ways to protect the underwater environment and last year, the established the world’s first sperm whale reserve.

In this reserve, commercial fishing and large ships are banned in an area off the western coast of the island measuring almost 300 square miles.

While announcing the development of this reserve, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit noted that the 200 or so sperm whales which call Dominica’s sea home are prized citizens of the island.

Urgent action is needed to combat #climatechange! I call for concrete measures from developed countries to reduce carbon emissions.#Dominica is leading by example with the world's first sperm whale reserve and extensive conservation efforts. Let's act now for a better planet. pic.twitter.com/uz34kkLmsf — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) April 17, 2024

The Nature Isle have these over 200 resident sperm whales year-round which makes it the only nation where this species live all year. This is why Dominica in the Caribbean region is a top destination for swimming with sperm whales.

The island/country of Dominica is astonishing! One of the most beautiful islands in the world! I’m back to snorkel with Sperm whales during few days….and eat amazing food! pic.twitter.com/1LoyUP12zM — Chef José Andrés 🕊️🥘🍳 (@chefjoseandres) December 7, 2022

Furthermore, the island also hosts Deep Dominica Freediving competition every year, attracting a number of skilled and professional divers from across the world. This competition allows more people to experience the beauty of the island’s waters.