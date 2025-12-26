Two men shot dead in bar attack in central Jamaica

Police say the gunmen entered the bar and opened fire before fleeing the scene, leaving both men fatally wounded.

Jamaica: Two men were shot dead in an attack at a bar along Manchester Road in Jamaica on Monday night. The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Nicholas Tomlinson and 32-year-old Chester Smith, both residents of May Day on the outskirts of Mandeville.

Police say the victims, were inside the establishment when gunmen entered and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The police have launched an investigation into the early double murder that occurred around 8:45 p.m. at a bar in an area known as Lane, in Manchester as Tomlinson, a truck driver and Smith a labourer were at a bar when gunmen entered and opened fire, fatally injuring them.

Before the unidentified attackers escaped the scene, reportedly in an unidentified vehicle.

Residents of the area in the vicinity of the bar reported that they heard loud explosions and contacted the authorities.

Shortly after the authorities arrived on the scene to find both men lying unconscious on the ground. With their bodies riddled with bullet wounds.

The two men proceeded to be taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Following the brutal shooting incident in the capital the Manchester police have launched a probe into the early evening shooting that occurred only 24 hours after the body of 41-year-old Everol Richards, a maintenance worker of Villa Road was found with gunshot wounds on a bauxite haul road in Brokenhurst, the parish.

Citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to express their concerns over the rise of gun violence. With one user ‘Jahein Black’ stating, “Another senseless loss of life. Gun violence like this tears apart communities and families. Stronger law enforcement presence, community engagement, and conflict prevention are urgently needed to stop these tragedies before they happen.”