Tropical Storm warning lifted for Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa moves away, relief efforts begin

As Jamaica reels from what officials are calling the worst hurricane in the nation’s history. Tropical Storm Melissa has moved away from the island, lifting the storm warning. Crews and relief agencies have begun mobilizing to assist across the island after Hurricane Melissa made landfall with unprecedented force. Aid is being delivered to the most vulnerable communities as Jamaica declares it a national disaster and is facing its catastrophic damage.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared the country as a ‘disaster area’ following the devastating results that Category 5, Hurricane Melissa left after making landfall on the island nation on Tuesday.

Tropical storm warning discontinued for Jamaica as Melissa moves away from the island. pic.twitter.com/BANHzceTLL — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) October 29, 2025

Prime Minister Holness reportedly made the declaration as a move partially aimed to prevent any exploitation on prices of foods, water, and other goods in the midst of the tragedy as they are in short supply.

Hurricane Melissa reportedly damaged some of the country's valuable resources including hospitals, housing, and commercial properties. Melissa ripped off the roofs of homes, inundated the nation’s “bread basket”, while breaking power lines and trees, leaving most of its 2.8 million people without electricity.

Prime Minister Holness stated that crews have already begun the recovery process and they expect to be restoring electricity and telecommunications on the eastern end of the island by Wednesday.

Reportedly, about 15,000 Jamaicans are hunkered down in shelters, about 530,000 people are without power as the weather in the island has begun to calm down, while around 25,000 tourists still remain in Jamaica as the country begins to clean up from the hurricane. Hurricane Melissa heads towards Cuba and is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane.

“Our country has been ravaged by Hurricane Melissa but we will rebuild and we will do so even better than before. Tonight I encourage Jamaicans to be hopeful. I know many, especially those in the worst affected parishes are feeling disheartened. Your homes may have been damaged or destroyed and your communities and towns no longer look the same. I know your pain and I feel your loss. We are mobilizing quickly to start the relief and recovery efforts and we will be there with you every step of the way.” stated Prime Minister Holness.

Holness said crews should be able to “start the recovery process immediately” in the eastern end of the island and that by Wednesday, they should “be able to restore electricity, telecommunications.”

Donations and Support

Various organisations, countries and people from within the Caribbean and across the world have stretched out their hands to Jamaica, to help deal with the difficult times that the island nation is facing.

Today, I’m pleased to announce the launch of https://t.co/Bxrh9ioT5Z, the Government of Jamaica’s official platform to coordinate relief, mobilize support, and manage recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.



The site allows users to donate securely, submit pledges,… pic.twitter.com/9VmGc06LVx — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) October 28, 2025

Including NBA team the Miami HEAT, the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation and Carnival Corporation & plc have partnered to make a US$1 million donation to assist with recovery efforts in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa.

While countries such as Guyana have expressed their solidarity with Jamaica in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.