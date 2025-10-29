Monster Cat 5 Hurricane Melissa: Death toll rises to 13, one child remains missing 

The monster Category 5 Hurricane Melissa has unleashed its wrath upon the Caribbean as the death toll has increased to 13 while one child is missing. According to Global Disasters officials, 4 deaths were reported in Haiti: 3 on Fontamara, 1 in Marigot, 4 in Dominican Republic: 1 in Santo Domingo, and 3 in un-reported located, 3 in Jamaica: 1 in St Elizabeth, 1 in St Catherine, 1 in Hanover and 2 in Panama.

The Hurricane which made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday, October 28, teared through the island and left widespread destruction in its wake. The storm made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane, with sustained winds around 185 mph (295 kph), making it the strongest ever to strike the island.

The storm has reportedly caused severe damage across the island, with reports of extensive flooding, power outages, and massive property damage. Trees have been uprooted, and many buildings have had roofs torn off. Critical infrastructure is also heavily impacted, with numerous tourists stranded in the aftermath.

Officials report extensive flooding and landslides which have struck multiple parishes across Jamaica, especially in the south-west (e.g., St Elizabeth Parish), which is reported to be “underwater”. Not only this, but, more than 500,000 people are without power, hospitals and other critical infrastructure have suffered structural damage and power loss while storm surge of up to 13 feet (4 m) is reported in coastal zones.

The storm has weakened to a category three with wind speeds of 125 mph (205 km/h), after earlier whipping the coastline with winds of more than 185mph. Up to 30 inches (76cm) of rain is expected in some parts of Jamaica, with areas experiencing flash flooding.

At least 15,000 Jamaicans spent the night in more than 800 shelters were opened ahead of Melissa's impact. Even as the storm heads towards Cuba, but powerful winds and heavy rain will continue to pummel Jamaica.

As of 12 am on Wednesday, Forecaster Ed Piotrowski reported that after significantly weakening while moving through the rugged mountains of Jamaica earlier today, Melissa has restrengthened and is back to category 4 strength. It will move into eastern Cuba in a few hours as a major hurricane. The passage over the rugged island combined with a gradual increase in wind shear and intrusions of dry air will cause the hurricane to gradually weaken through Friday.

“Melissa will pass over the central and southeast Bahamas Wednesday then near Bermuda Thursday night. We’ll finally say goodbye to Melissa Friday,” he added.

Weather experts say that Melissa is now restrengthening on approach to Cuba and it looks like it’s making a B-Line for Santiago de Cuba. This will be a devastating impact for this area, as well as Guantanamo.