Powerful Cat 5 Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in southwestern Jamaica with 185mph winds 

Jamaica: The ‘monster’ Category 5 Hurricane Melissa has made landfall in southwestern Jamaica near New Hope with estimated sustained winds of 185 miles per hour (295 km per hour) and an estimated minimum central pressure of at least 892 mb (26.34 inches).

The development was confirmed by the National Hurricane Center through its official X account. The Center noted that this is an extremely dangerous as well as life threatening situation locals and residents in Jamaica.

This is the strongest landfall on record in the Atlantic Basin, tied only with the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane 90 years ago. It has already brought catastrophic winds, torrential rain, and a life-threatening storm surge, leaving thousands without power and internet and flooded communities.

#Melissa makes landfall in southwestern Jamaica near New Hope as a powerful category 5 hurricane. — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2025

According to Meteorologist Matt Devitt, “Just several hundred feet up Hurricane Hunters recorded a wind gust to 252 mph today! This is a worst case scenario for Jamaica. Melissa is basically equivalent to a 30-mile-wide EF-4 tornado moving inland.”

“Unfortunately, a humanitarian disaster is unfolding for parts of the island with power outages likely for weeks...potentially even months. Normal resources and communication will be a challenge or completely unavailable. Lives and communities will be changed forever after the storm. Let's remember to help out our friends in Jamaica after the storm, they will need it,” he added.

The NHC has further asked everyone to not leave their shelter as the eye passes over and added that winds will quickly and rapidly increase on the other side of the eye.

“Residents should remain in place through the passage of these life-threatening conditions,” added that center stressed that in order to protect themselves from wind, the best things individuals can do is put as many walls as possible between them and the outside.

The NHC said that an interior room without windows, especially one where they can also avoid falling trees is the safest place they can be in a building. The center asked people to cover themselves with a mattress and wear a helmet for added protection.