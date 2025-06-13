T&T closes down schools due to adverse weather conditions

The decision was made due to ongoing floods and talks between the Ministry of Rural Development and TTMS.

Trinidad and Tobago: As adverse weather conditions were significantly impacting several areas across Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Education announced to close down more than 16 of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) centres, 38 Primary and 13 Secondary schools across the country.

The decision follows ongoing flood conditions in the country as well as a consultation between the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government and the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Services( TTMS).

The statement was issued directly from the ministry of education official pages due to the harsh weather conditions that have been impacting the country as of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday 12th June, 2025.

The schools that will remain closed in Trinidad and Tobago until further notification includes:

Primary schools:

Arippo Roman Catholic Primary School, North Oropouche Government Primary School, North Oropouche Roman Catholic Primary School, Jubilee Presbyterian Primary School, Tamana Hindu Primary School, Cunaripo Presbyterian Primary School, Matura Government Primary School, Sangre Grande Seventh Day Adventist Primary School,Coryal Roman Catholic Primary School, Tamana Roman Catholic Primary School, Upper Cumuto Government Primary School, Las Lomas Government Primary School, Las Lomas Roman Catholic Primary School, Longdonville Government Primary School, Madras Government Primary School, Jerningham Government Primary School, St. Helena Hindu Primary School, St. Helena Presbyterian Primary School, Ragoonanan Government Primary School, Warrenville Presbyterian Primary School, Palmiste Government Primary School, Cunupia Government Primary School, Chaguanas Government Primary School,Cumuto Presbyterian Primary School, Fishing Pond Presbyterian Primary School, Salybia Government Primary School, Cumana Roman Catholic Primary School, Biche Roman Catholic Primary School, Grosvenor Presbyterian Primary School, Toco Anglican Primary School, Dow Village Government Primary School, St. David’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Matelot Community Roman Catholic Primary School, Orange Valley Government Primary School, Boissiere Roman Catholic Primary School, Nelson Street Boys’ Government Primary School, Nelson Street Girls’ Government Primary School, Beetham Estate Government Primary School.

Secondary schools:

Brazil Secondary School, Manzanilla Secondary, Matura Secondary School, Coryal Secondary School, Mayaro Secondary School, Cunupia Secondary School, Valencia Secondary School, Sangre Grande Secondary School, Guaico Secondary School, North Eastern Secondary School, Toco Secondary School, Chaguanas South Secondary School, Couva West Secondary School

The ECCE Centres:

Bamboo Settlement Government ECCE, St. Augustine South Government ECCE, Strange Village Government ECCE, Cunjal Government ECCE. Springvale Government ECCE, Caroni SDMS ECCE, Bejucal SDMS ECCE, ASJA Ladies ECCE, Warrenville TIA ECCE, Maloney Government ECCE, Malabar Government ECCE, Egypt Trace Government ECCE, Gopie Trace ECCE, Clarke Rochard Government ECCE, Madras Government ECCE,Mamoral Government ECCE.

The Education Department has also issued a statement that The National School Dietary Services Limited (NSDL) is expected to start its work by tomorrow after a temporal closing due to the flooding and weather conditions on the roads that affected the delivery of meals to the affected communities to Penal/Debe Corporation, Tunapuna/Piarco Corporation, Couva/Tabaquite Corporation. Saying NSDL is committed to get back to providing its services as it is closely monitoring the weather development and collaborating with local authorities to evaluate the conditions.

It was further announced that arrangements have been made to accommodate the 3,736 candidates scheduled to sit for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in Caribbean Studies at 82 schools today. Alternative examination centers closer to the candidates' residences have been designated. Additionally, candidates who experienced delays due to weather conditions were permitted to participate in the examinations.