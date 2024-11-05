Thursday, 7th November 2024
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits St. Vincent, Grenada, and Trinidad

The seismic activity took place around 9:45 pm on 4th of November 2024.

Tuesday, 5th November 2024

Panic among the residents of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada as an earthquake with magnitude of 5.0 was felt in the areas of Kingstown and St. George’s cities on Monday evening.

The seismic activity took place around 9:45 pm on 4th of November 2024. The tremors were felt for about several seconds leading to a state of panic among some residents of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and some parts of Trinidad and Tobago.

According to preliminary reports, there is no evidence of any damage to life or property. UWI Seismic Research Centre has already confirmed the earthquake at latitude 12.48N and longitude 60.95 with depth of 10 kilometers.

According to information provided by the research centre, the center of earthquake was 81 kilometers of South East to Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, 100 kilometers of North East from St. George’s, Grenada and 146 kilometers North from Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago.

Joe Bahri a resident of Trinidad and Tobago confirmed the tremors felt in the country, “5.0 is the strongest for quite a while. So close to the Grenadines. Surprisingly felt by so many in Trinidad yet not many in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Granada as yet reported.”

Monica Walker

