Thursday, 24th October 2024
Silver Airways adds extra flight today between San Juan-Dominica for WCMF 2024, limited seats available

Dominica: Florida-based air carrier Silver Airways has announced an additional flight from Dominica to San Juan on October 24 to ease travelers seeking to fly for the highly anticipated Dominica World Creole Music Festival 2024.

While announcing the development on its official Facebook account, the airline noted, “Attention Dominica travelers! We've just added an extra flight from DOM to SJU on October 24th, which is perfect for your island escape! Seats are limited, so grab yours now at flySilver.com before they're gone.”


It is said that flight number 3M 113 will depart from Dominica at 8:05 am and will arrive in San Juan at 9:45 am, while the return flight 3M 6001 will depart SJU at 5:30 pm, arriving at 7:10 pm in the Nature Isle. 

This additional flight by Silver Airways comes at a perfect time and will be benefiting a number of people looking forward to travel between the two destinations today. 

As the seats for this additional flight is limited, the airline is encouraging everyone to book their tickets at the earliest possible and take benefit of this low cost service. 

The airline offer services across Caribbean and is becoming a trusted airline partner of these small island nations. At present, it is serving Puerto Rico, Anguilla, the US Virgin Islands, St Maarten, St Kitts, Dominica, Dominican Republic and Santiago. 

World Creole Music Festival


Notably, the World Creole Music Festival is a highly anticipated music festival of the Caribbean and is being held from October 25 to 27, 2024 this year at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica. 

This year will feature a dynamic lineup of performers all weekend long who will be making the 2024 edition of this festival one for the history books. 

The night one of the festival will feature Valiant, Nadia Batson, Rotimi, T-Vice, Extasy Bank and TK International while the night two will be having Wizkid as the headliner and Damian & Stephen Marley, Asa Bantan, Ridge & Pudiaz, Umpa, Subance and Kassav as performers. 

Night three will also be as exciting as ever with Gramps Morgan and Friends – Luciano, Duane Stephenson, Kai, Soca Stars – Skinny Fabulous, Voice and Tian Winter, Fanny J, Signal Band, and Midnight Groovers performing and making the closing of the World Creole Music Festival unforgettable.

