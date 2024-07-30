COVID-19 cases surge in Barbados, 3 deaths reported

Ministry of Health advised the public of the situation saying that the increases have been noted at Psychiatric Hospital and Geriatric Hospital. Both hospitals are located on the southwest of Barbados in St Michael.

Barbados has reported a sudden spike in the detected cases of COVID-19 from last four weeks. Health authorities have also confirmed three deaths following the increase.

While the Ministry did not give out the exact number of patients suffering from this virus at present, it said that the officials have been able to contain the transmission of the virus at both these institutions.

The statement from the health ministry further added that at the Geriatric Hospital, only two patients remain in isolation now while earlier there were over 18 in a single day while at the Psychiatric Hospital, three individuals are in isolation, down from a maximum of 10.

While expressing their regrets, the Ministry added that three elderly patients died due to the illness.

In addition to this, they also reminded the public that to prevent the transmission of this virus of any type of respiratory illness, they should follow the basic rules of washing their hands frequently and wear masks while attending any crowdy area.

The President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners (BAMP), Dr Lynda Williams, is also urging Barbadians to pay attention to personal hygiene to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Williams said there was some concern, however, since even those who were vaccinated against COVID-19 could find it harder for their immune systems to fight against any new variants of the virus now prevailing in society.

Meanwhile, the citizens are expressing their concern over the new cases being detected in Barbados through Facebook. A user named Mishell Bernard noted, “It's spreading in New York too and this new virus seem to be different, painful I heard,” while another citizens also called it spam and said, “No Government has provided any documented proof of isolation of the alleged virus to prove it exist.”

On the other hand, another hospital in Barbados, Queen Elizabeth said that it is continuing to monitor trends in the community as it relates to a potential increase in COVID-19 cases. It added that reports indicate more patients are presenting to the Accident and Emergency Department with symptoms of the virus.

However, there is no outbreak of COVID-19 at the QEH, as suggested in some reports on social media, said the hospital authorities.

The AED medical team at the hospital has been able to isolate suspected positive cases and offer the necessary medical intervention. This forms part of the hospital’s isolation protocol to help prevent transmission at the facility.

They urged the ones who want to visit the hospital to wear a mask and inform the health care personnel of their condition, if they believe they have contracted COVID-19. This step is to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread to others present in the hospital.