Bahamas: Port Lucaya ferry service now exclusive to resort guests only

Bahamas: A convenient ferry service that once transported visitors back and forth between the Port Lucaya Marketplace and the accommodations on Jolly Roger Drive in Grand Bahama is now exclusively reserved for guests staying at the Taino Beach Resort, Flamingo Bay Resort, and Pelican Bay Resort.



According to sources, guests staying at a nearby Airbnb property were earlier allowed to use the ferry service during their first week at the short term rental for a fee of $12 round trip, however, they were turned away during the second week while they tried to board the vessel.



While the management at the resorts have decline to comment on the matter but the front desk agents confirmed that only registered guests wearing identification bands are permitted to use the ferry service to travel to and from Port Lucaya.



Not only this, but the General Manager of Pelican Bay, Magnus Alneback noted that the ferry is operated and owned by Taino Beach Resort and if anyone is interested to travel through it, they need to contact the owners.



He also claimed that they have a commercial arrangement with Taino, which is why the guests at Pelican Bay can use the ferry to go to the beach.



Meanwhile, the official website of the Taino Beach Resort is advertising the ferry service, saying that they have a ferry boat that normally departs from the dock every hour on the hour to go into Port Lucaya from 8 am to 11 pm behind the Flamingo Bay Hotel across the resort.



The website also mentions that people can ask the front desk for a schedule, and on January 1, 2024, the ferry service was provided for free as an amenity.



While the development has created confusion among the nearby property owners as well as the residents, several of them are taking to social media saying that the ferry owners are very kind.



“Wait?! What?! The owners of Taino Beach, who pay to operate this ferry, have always been so kind to all of us in Grand Bahama. I truly want to wait for their comments before passing judgment. This is a huge economic lifeline for Freeport. I hope it continues,” wrote a user named Shannon Maas, while another user questioned, “How does this help the local businesses and GBI economy?”