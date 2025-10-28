2025-10-28 11:36:28
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Monster Cat 5 Hurricane Melissa leaves 7 dead, Jamaica braces for catastrophic landfall 

Weather experts are describing the storm as a "Monster," citing its record-breaking winds and heavy rainfall, with officials warning it could be the strongest storm to ever impact Jamaica.

Written by WIC News Weather Desk

Published

Updated

Caribbean: In a shocking development, seven individuals have already lost their lives while 13 others are injured due to Category 5 Hurricane Melissa which has caused catastrophic impacts across the Caribbean. As of now, at least seven people have been killed across the region, which three deaths being reported in Haiti, one in Dominican Republic and three in Jamaica.

Weather experts are referring to the storm as a ‘Monster’ and notes that it closes in with record breaking winds and torrential rain. Officials say it could be the most powerful storm to ever hit the island of Jamaica.

Talking about the deaths, Health Minister of Jamaica Dr Christopher Tufton said that it occurred in Hanover, St Catherine, and St Elizabeth, where a healthcare worker was killed after a tree fell on him.

We understand the need to prepare but we urge extreme caution in that preparation. If you need help, call for help,” Tufton said. Most injuries were linked to persons falling from ladders or rooftops while making storm preparations, the minister said.

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton also extended condolences to the families and urged everyone to exercise extreme caution during this period.

According to meteorologists, Hurricane Melissa is a massive Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph and a minimum central pressure of at least 906 millibars which makes it one of the ten most intense hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic region.

Landfall is projected today on Jamaica’s southern coast where weather experts predict up to 40 inches of rain, a storm surge of up to 13 feet as well as widespread destruction. The storm’s intensity and slow speed of around 2 mph are heightening the fears of catastrophic impacts.

Amid these fears, the Jamaican government has issued mandatory evacuations in flood-prone communities however compliance has been low. Prime Minister Andrew Holness has made several tv appearances pleading with residents to take the storm seriously.

Authorities in Jamaica have opened over 880 shelters, however, some remain half empty as several residents stay behind in their residences. Streets in Kingston are already flooded, with trees falling, landslides blocking roads, and widespread power cuts reported.

We’ve done everything we can, cleared drains, opened shelters, prepared supplies,” said Desmond McKenzie, Jamaica’s Minister of Local Government. “Now, we can only wait and pray.”

Meteorologists warn that Melissa’s slow movement could make the situation even worse, dumping massive amounts of rain and causing landslides across the island.

Melissa is also expected to slam into eastern Cuba after hitting Jamaica and then move on to southeastern and central Bahamas, both under hurricane warnings.

Author Profile

Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

WIC News Weather Desk

Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

St Lucia ranked no.1 in Caribbean for COVID-19 response

2025-10-28 10:14:47

Uncategorised

Barbados island to receive payouts from CCRIF

2025-10-28 10:14:47

Uncategorised

Garry Griffith proud of encouraging women for applying firearms licence

2025-10-28 10:14:47

The Caribbean island of Dominica on Friday launched a "Work In Nature Programme",
Uncategorised

Dominica: Why work from home when you can work from the "Nature Island"

2025-10-28 10:14:47

Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: All food services, non-essential retail businesses t...

2025-10-28 10:14:47

PM Pierre to build new detention facility for the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
Uncategorised

PM Pierre to build new detention facility for the Royal Saint Lucia Polic...

2025-10-28 10:14:47

The airport authorities along with officials from customs, immigration and the local organising committee partnered to streamline processing for cricketers and fans arriving during the tournament
Caribbean

Guyana: Cheddi Jagan Intl Airport enhances services for ICC T20 World Cup...

2025-10-28 10:14:47

Jamaica

Toddler fatally shoots himself with father’s licensed gun in Jamaica

2025-10-28 10:14:47