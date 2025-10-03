PM Terrance Drew honoured with MIPAD Lifetime Achievement Award at UNGA

The award was conferred upon him during a ceremony which took place on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

St Kitts and Nevis: In a significant development, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew has received the highly prestigious Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD 100) Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was conferred upon him during a ceremony which took place on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

After receiving the award, Dr Drew addressed the audience and expressed his gratitude. He said, “I don't think I've ever worked for a profit organization, and my contributions have always been to communities, and especially to those who need help the most.”

“Even my own medical practice is to render a lot of free care to those who couldn't afford a medical doctor. And so, my extension in politics, not to have power, but to serve and to help those, especially who most need that help,” he further added.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the glimpses of the event and expressed his pride in receiving the award. Dr Drew wrote that he was deeply honoured to receive the MIPAD 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award and said that this recognition has placed St Kitts and Nevis on the global stage.

He further stressed that this award is not his alone as it belongs to the people of the federation, whose resilience, vision as well as unwavering spirit continue to shape the journey as part of the global African family.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the glimpses of the event and expressed his pride in receiving the award.     

While presenting the award, the representative from MIPAD emphasised that Dr Drew is a man committed to the growth and development of St Kitts and Nevis as well as towards the advancement of regional integration and relationships with Africa and its diaspora.

Following the achievement, Prime Minister’s wife Diani Jimesha Prince Drew also took to Facebook to express her pride over her husband and said, “This honor celebrates exceptional individuals of African descent whose contributions resonate across generations and continents. For St. Kitts and Nevis, it signifies not only recognition of his vision and leadership, but also the growing influence of our nation within the global African diaspora.”

Following the achievement, Prime Minister's wife Diani Jimesha Prince Drew also took to Facebook to express her pride

Apart from this, several other locals also took to Facebook to extend congratulations to their leader with one saying, “Prime Minister, stay focused on your goals and ignore the noise. Congratulations on receiving such an award in such a short time in the office. Keep it up.”